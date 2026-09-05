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Mudavadi urges credible party nominations ahead of 2027

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged political aspirants in Western Kenya to prioritise credible party nominations, voter registration and peaceful competition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an engagement with aspirants from the region at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, Mudavadi said party nominations should provide a level playing field for incumbents and challengers.

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He stated that holding an elective position should not guarantee an aspirant a party ticket, urging all contestants to seek voters’ support based on their records and ability to mobilise support.

“No aspirant will be favoured because he or she is an incumbent. The nomination process must be stronger than any individual,” said Mudavadi.

The PCS called for transparent and rules-based nominations backed by credible membership registers, proper polling arrangements, documented results and effective dispute-resolution mechanisms.

He also challenged aspirants to make voter registration a priority, noting that about 1.5 million eligible holders of identification documents in Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Busia and Vihiga were yet to register as voters.

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According to IEBC figures presented at the meeting, the five counties recorded 107,093 new voter registrations in the period covered by the Commission’s April 9, 2026 update.

Mudavadi further urged political leaders to protect the independence and credibility of the IEBC, warning against unverified claims that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

“Let us challenge IEBC with facts, documents and lawful processes, not rumours,” he urged.

He also cautioned against declaring the 2027 election compromised before voting, saying political grievances should be addressed through established legal and institutional mechanisms.

“No one should declare the 2027 election stolen before a single vote is cast,” he said.

Party primaries are scheduled for March 17 to April 10, 2027, followed by an intra-party dispute-resolution period ending May 8.

The General Election is scheduled for August 10, 2027.

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