Turkana: Schools in Lokwar-Nakuse reopen despite persistent insecurity

The determination to pursue education has seen children in Lokwar and Nakuse areas of Turkana South return to school despite persistent insecurity.

The return comes days after four people were killed in an attack in Lokwar, allegedly carried out by suspected raiders believed to have crossed from neighbouring West Pokot County.

According to Muya Simon, a teacher at Lokwar-Nakuse Primary School, the institution which had more than 400 pupils before insecurity escalated now has just over 80 pupils.

The insecurity also led to the burning of Lokwar and Nakuse primary schools, which have yet to be repaired.

Pupils have continued attending lessons in the damaged facilities as efforts to restore normal learning remain limited.

During a visit to the affected villages, Katilu Ward MCA William Samal Etubon called on the national government to enhance security and protect residents and schoolchildren.

Etubon also distributed food supplies and farming inputs to residents, urging the government to take urgent measures to restore security and enable displaced families to return to their homes.