Basic Education PS Ololtuaa warns against malpractices as KCSE main exams kicks off

Principal Secretary for Basic Education John Ololtuaa has cautioned KCSE examination centre managers to remain vigilant and uphold the integrity of the national examinations.

Speaking at the Makadara Deputy County Commissioner’s (DCC) office in Nairobi, where he dispatched examination papers to mark the start of the main KCSE examination period, Ololtuaa warned against any form of malpractice.

The PS urged centre managers and other officers involved in the administration of the examinations to strictly adhere to the guidelines and ensure that all examination procedures are followed.

He emphasised the need for vigilance and accountability to safeguard the credibility of the national examinations.

Last week, candidates sat several optional subjects, including Aviation Technology, Electricity and Woodwork Paper 1.

This week, attention shifts to compulsory subjects, with 1 million candidates across the country expected to sit the scheduled papers as the examinations enter a crucial phase.

“As part of my oversight responsibilities, I oversaw the opening of the examination container and the distribution of examination papers to centre managers at Makadara Sub-County, Nairobi”. Ololtuaa said.

Meanwhile, in Mandera County, 8,745 candidates, comprising 5,420 boys and 3,250 girls, are sitting the month-long exams.

Speaking during the opening of the exam container, Mandera County Director of Education Koriyow Hussein Ali said adequate preparations have been put in place to ensure the smooth and successful administration of the examinations, with multi-agency teams deployed across the county.

County Director Koriyow Hussein said KNEC had provided two helicopters to facilitate the timely delivery and monitoring of examination materials, particularly in areas affected by insecurity and heavy rainfall.

He added that security agencies, teachers, examination supervisors and the Teachers Service Commission are working closely to ensure the examinations are conducted in accordance with KNEC regulations.

The County Director has urged all examination officials to uphold integrity and prevent any form of examination irregularities, while wishing the 2026 KCSE candidates success.

Additional reporting by Adesh Macan