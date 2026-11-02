County NewsNEWS

Basic Education PS Ololtuaa warns against malpractices as KCSE main exams kicks off

KNEC has provided two helicopters to facilitate timely delivery and monitoring of examination materials, particularly in areas affected by insecurity and heavy rainfall in Mandera

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa at Makadara DCC offices

Principal Secretary for Basic Education John Ololtuaa has cautioned KCSE examination centre managers to remain vigilant and uphold the integrity of the national examinations.

Speaking at the Makadara Deputy County Commissioner’s (DCC) office in Nairobi, where he dispatched examination papers to mark the start of the main KCSE examination period, Ololtuaa warned against any form of malpractice.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The PS urged centre managers and other officers involved in the administration of the examinations to strictly adhere to the guidelines and ensure that all examination procedures are followed.

He emphasised the need for vigilance and accountability to safeguard the credibility of the national examinations.

Last week, candidates sat several optional subjects, including Aviation Technology, Electricity and Woodwork Paper 1.

This week, attention shifts to compulsory subjects, with 1 million candidates across the country expected to sit the scheduled papers as the examinations enter a crucial phase.

Waiguru disburses Ksh.129.5M bursaries to 48,000 students in Kirinyaga
WHO 78 Convenes to tackle global health challenges, pandemic preparedness
Five killed in early morning crash near Marsabit Town
Kindiki: Deployment of police to Haiti won’t compromise country’s security

“As part of my oversight responsibilities, I oversaw the opening of the examination container and the distribution of examination papers to centre managers at Makadara Sub-County, Nairobi”. Ololtuaa said.

Meanwhile, in Mandera County, 8,745 candidates, comprising 5,420 boys and 3,250 girls, are sitting the month-long exams.

Speaking during the opening of the exam container, Mandera County Director of Education Koriyow Hussein Ali said adequate preparations have been put in place to ensure the smooth and successful administration of the examinations, with multi-agency teams deployed across the county.

County Director Koriyow Hussein said KNEC had provided two helicopters to facilitate the timely delivery and monitoring of examination materials, particularly in areas affected by insecurity and heavy rainfall.

He added that security agencies, teachers, examination supervisors and the Teachers Service Commission are working closely to ensure the examinations are conducted in accordance with KNEC regulations.

The County Director has urged all examination officials to uphold integrity and prevent any form of examination irregularities, while wishing the 2026 KCSE candidates success.

Mandera County Director of Education Koriyow Hussein Ali oversees distribution of papers

Additional reporting by Adesh Macan

30-year jail term for Kilifi man who killed wife over Instagram dispute
Kenya calls for urgent global action against evolving drug threats at UN Commission
CJ Koome unveils Africa’s first autonomous Alternative Justice System Centre
Lab-grown food could be sold in UK within two years
Jubilee Party names Eng. Wilson Kigwa for Ol Kalou Parliamentary by-election
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tough rules as KCSE exams enter week 3
Next Article UN Chief demands justice for crimes against journalists
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Court to sentence Waititu, wife in Ksh588.7M graft case
Local News NEWS
UN Chief demands justice for crimes against journalists
International News NEWS
Tough rules as KCSE exams enter week 3
Local News More
Eyes in the sky: Geospatial evidence to stem land degradation
Agriculture Local News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

CJ Koome calls for restoration of integrity and trust in Judiciary

Local NewsNEWS

DP urges youth to exploit their talents to earn a living

County NewsNEWS

Wavinya feted for excellence in World Bank-funded projects implementation

Local News

Mudavadi in Ethiopia for 36th Joint Ministerial Commission meeting

Show More