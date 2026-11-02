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Eyes in the sky: Geospatial evidence to stem land degradation

Turkana turns to satellite technology to tackle Mathenge invasion and protect pastoral livelihoods

Regina Manyara
By Regina Manyara
4 Min Read
Prosopis juliflora

For a pastoralist in Turkana, losing grazing land is more than an environmental problem. It threatens livestock, household income and the ability to sustain a way of life.

Across the county, Prosopis juliflora, commonly known as Mathenge, has spread into grazing areas, water resources and livestock corridors, adding pressure to already fragile rangelands.

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“Mathenge affects 22 counties, with approximately two million hectares currently under the invasive plant” Patrick Mwenja, Assistant Director General Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) in Turkana.

Through the PASSAGE Project, the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) is using satellite imagery, drones and geospatial analysis to map Mathenge and assess its relationship with grazing areas, water resources and livestock movement corridors.

The initiative, implemented under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience (CLARE) programme, aims to strengthen pastoral livelihoods through effective anticipatory action.

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Angela Chepkoech Too Wekesa, a project lead in RCMRD’s GIS and Remote Sensing Department, says the work began by addressing a critical information gap: the lack of comprehensive, up-to-date maps showing the extent of the invasion and the resources affected.

The team has combined satellite observations with information on settlements, roads and livestock corridors. It has also used Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 imagery to assess surface water and land cover, helping build a broader picture of the pressures facing pastoral landscapes.

Angela Chepkoech Too Wekesa, a project lead in RCMRD’s GIS and Remote Sensing Department

RCMRD is working with KEFRI and the Turkana County Government to connect scientific evidence with local knowledge and county planning.

KEFRI contributes expertise in Mathenge ecology and management, while the county government provides insight into local challenges and community priorities.

The project’s geospatial outputs have informed the development of the Turkana County Prosopis Management Plan through stakeholder consultations, technical reviews and validation exercises.

With Mathenge affecting 22 counties, Turkana’s experience offers a lesson for other regions confronting invasive species, land degradation and declining natural resources.

“County governments can invest in geospatial technology, partner with research institutions and use satellite data to identify environmental pressures before they deepen. The same tools can help monitor water availability, assess rangeland conditions and guide restoration priorities” Angela Chepkoech Too, project lead in RCMRD’s GIS and Remote Sensing Department.

But technology must be matched with local participation, adequate funding and long-term management plans.

For pastoral families, the ultimate measure of success is not the number of maps produced. It is whether livestock can access grazing, water resources remain available and land can sustain livelihoods.

“As the invasive plant spreads across Kenya, the question is no longer whether technology can help identify the challenge, but how quickly counties can use that knowledge to protect their land and the communities who depend on it” Patrick Mwenja, Assistant Director General KEFRI, Turkana.

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