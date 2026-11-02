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Court to sentence Waititu, wife in Ksh588.7M graft case

Waititu apologised to the court for his actions and pleaded for a lenient sentence, arguing that he and his wife were first-time offenders.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

An anti-corruption court in Nairobi is set to deliver a sentencing ruling in the Ksh588.7 million graft and money laundering case involving former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari Ndung’u.

Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa postponed the sentencing on Friday to Monday, November 2, at 11:30 a.m. at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi to allow the defence to respond to submissions filed by the prosecution.

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During Friday’s proceedings, Waititu, who was convicted, apologised to the court for his actions and pleaded for a lenient sentence, arguing that he and his wife were first-time offenders.

Waititu and his co-accused were convicted on February 12, 2025, on charges including conflict of interest, abuse of office, dealing with suspect property and fraudulent procurement practices.

The charges arose from a KSh588.7 million road construction contract awarded by the Kiambu County Government during the 2017/2018 financial year.

The prosecution has urged the court to impose a six-year prison sentence on Waititu and his co-accused for each count.

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The former county boss and his wife, Susan Wangari Ndung’u, are currently in remand pending the court’s sentencing decision.

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