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Two Indians rescued after abduction at JKIA, three Pakistanis arrested

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Two Indian nationals kidnapped shortly after arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been rescued, while three Pakistani nationals suspected of holding them hostage have been arrested.

The two victims, identified as Sandeep Sandeep and Ishwar Singh, arrived at JKIA on August 10, 2026, and were cleared through Immigration at about 2:50PM.

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According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two were received by two men shortly after leaving the airport and later drove away in a white Nissan Note.

Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on intelligence leads, traced the suspects to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of the two victims bound at their hands and legs inside a bedroom.

Three Pakistani nationals found at the house, Shahzad Haroon, Tariq Muhammad Muneeb and Hassan Waqar, were arrested.

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Investigators established that the suspects had contacted the victims’ family members in India through WhatsApp and demanded a USD 32,000 ransom for their release.

Detectives also recovered the victims’ mobile phones, which had been hidden in a bush about two kilometres from the house.

The three suspects are in custody pending arraignment as investigations continue into the circumstances of the kidnapping and a suspected kidnapping-for-ransom network.

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