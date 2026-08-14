Police seize 2,520 litres of illicit brew in Laikipia

Police officers have shut down an illicit liquor brewing den along the Likii River in Laikipia County after a targeted raid uncovered an established illicit distillation operation.

The raid was conducted on Thursday, August 13, 2026, by officers from Nanyuki Police Station, who recovered equipment used to manufacture large quantities of illicit brew.

Police seized six 100-litre metallic drums, six jikos, six aluminium sufurias used to collect illicit brew vapour and six metallic basins used as coolants.

The officers also recovered 12 plastic drums containing about 2,520 litres of Kangara and 100 litres of illicit brew packed in five 20-litre yellow plastic jerricans

The illicit brew was destroyed at the scene.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the raid was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the production and distribution of illicit brews, which pose a threat to public safety.

Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those behind the illegal brewing operation.