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Tyla tops US Afrobeats chart with fourth single

Tyla landed her first Billboard number one hit with the Grammy award-winning song “Water”, which remained at the top for 55 weeks in 2023-2024.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

South African superstar Tyla has landed her fourth single on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with “Is It Love,” which crowns the list dated July 4, surging from No. 25 after its first full tracking week, according to Billboard.

“Is it Love?” was released through FAX Records/Epic Records.

Citing the reasons for its rise from No. 25, Billboard said: “The list combines streaming and sales data into one singular ranking. For the corresponding tracking week of June 19-25, nearly all “Is It Love” activity was powered by its 2 million official streams, with a negligible amount of sales action, according to Luminate.”

Tyla landed her first Billboard number one hit with the Grammy award-winning song “Water”, which remained at the top for 55 weeks in 2023-2024. Her second number one came with the single “Push 2 Start,” which dominated for 20-weeks in 2024-25, and her third with “Chanel,” which lingered for 24-weeks in 2025-26.

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“With a fourth champ, Tyla extends her mark as the artist with the most No. 1s on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs since the chart launched in April 2022. Only one other artist has topped the chart more than once: Tems, with two leaders,” Billboard said.

“Is It Love” and “Chanel” will appear on Tyla’s forthcoming second studio album, A*Pop, due July 24.

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Beyond the Afrobeats chart, “Is It Love” also debuted at No. 18 on the Hot R&B Songs chart and becomes her 10th song to do so through a “combination of streaming, airplay and sales data.”

It has also made an entrance at number three on the U.K.’s Official Afrobeats Chart.

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