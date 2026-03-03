UDA postpones grassroots elections to 14th March

County NewsNEWS

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
The UDA National Steering Committee (NSC) was chaired by the National Chairperson and Governor of Embu County, Cecily Mbarire

The United Democratic Alliance party (UDA) has postponed its grassroots elections from 7th March to 14th March 2026 following the death of Johana Ng’eno.

The ruling party which convened on Monday said the decision was occasioned to allow for the burial arrangements of the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament.

During the meeting which was chaired by the National Chairperson and Governor of Embu County, Cecily Mbarire, they also received a brief from Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot on the preparation towards his send-off.

The UDA National Steering Committee (NSC) also set Thursday, 9th April 2026 as the date they will conduct Phase II repeat grassroots elections.

The meeting then reviewed the exceptional performance of the Party during the just concluded by-elections, where the Party won all the contested seats in Isiolo South and Members of County Assembly seats in Muminji Ward, Evurore Ward and West Kabras Ward.

