Local NewsNEWS

Ruto assents to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026

Abdiaziz Hashim
By Abdiaziz Hashim
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has assented to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, at State House Nairobi, paving the way for County Governments to receive Ksh 428 billion in the 2026/27 Financial Year.

The assent follows the National Assembly’s approval of the mediated Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, bringing to an end months of uncertainty surrounding the annual revenue-sharing framework between the national and county governments.

The allocation is expected to support service delivery and development programmes across the country’s 47 counties.

More to follow…

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership
International Security Forum highlights health of nations as key to global stability
South Africa to hold general election on 29 May
Pharmacy and Poisons Board banking on technology in war on counterfeit medical products
Karua pays tribute to ‘Kinara’ Raila Odinga
Education committee raises alarm over budget cuts threatening school programs in Kenya
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ugandan national arrested in Naivasha over drug trafficking
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ugandan national arrested in Naivasha over drug trafficking
County News NEWS
Russian strikes kill nine in Ukraine and damage historic cathedral, officials say
International News NEWS
Oil prices slide after US-Iran deal announced
International News NEWS
Author Chimamanda Adichie accuses hospital of stalling review into son’s death
Culture Public Figures

You May also Like

Local News

I have no formal political pact with ODM –  President Ruto

County News

NEMA, KRA collaborate to curb plastic bags menace

International News

Frustrated families await news days after 222 killed in Dominican club disaster

Features

5-year-old boy, lion, and a story that could inspire a generation of conservationists

Show More