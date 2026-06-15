Ruto assents to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026

President William Ruto has assented to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, at State House Nairobi, paving the way for County Governments to receive Ksh 428 billion in the 2026/27 Financial Year.

The assent follows the National Assembly’s approval of the mediated Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, bringing to an end months of uncertainty surrounding the annual revenue-sharing framework between the national and county governments.

The allocation is expected to support service delivery and development programmes across the country’s 47 counties.

More to follow…