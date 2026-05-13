UHC: Medical Services, Defence PSs meet to review progress on partnerships

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening inter-ministerial collaboration in advancing Universal Health Coverage and building resilient healthcare systems.

This was underscored during a consultative meeting held on Wednesday between Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga and his Defence counterpart, Patrick Mariru, at the Defence Headquarters.

The meeting reviewed progress on collaborative healthcare infrastructure projects currently being implemented across the country.

The engagement focused on ongoing partnerships between the Ministries of Health and Defence aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure, enhancing healthcare financing, supporting resource mobilisation, and accelerating investments in the health sector.

The discussions further highlighted the Government’s commitment to coordinated approaches that improve access to quality healthcare services while supporting broader health sector reforms under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Senior officials from both Ministries attended the meeting.