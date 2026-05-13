AthleticsSports

Sawe to return to Berlin,eyes another record

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Newly crowned world record holder Sebastian sawe has confirmed his return to defend his berlin marathon title on 27th September 2026. 

Weeks after shattering the sub two hour barrier in London, Sawe aims to maintain his unbeaten marathon in the streets of Berlin and hopes to set a new record  to defend the title he bagged in 2025.

He won the 2025 berlin marathon in a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes and 16 seconds. Sawe is unbeaten in his Marathon carreer and looks forward to register an outstanding performance this year and continue with his form.

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