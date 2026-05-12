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Uhuru Kenyatta among dignitaries attending Museveni’s swearing-in

More than 50 international delegations are expected to witness Museveni officially take the oath of office following his re-election on January 15, 2026.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
Uhuru at the state dinner on the eve of the ceremony

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni for a seventh term at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Uhuru also attended a State Dinner hosted by Museveni at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in honour of Heads of State, government representatives, leaders, and distinguished guests ahead of the presidential inauguration.

More than 50 international delegations, including Heads of State and senior government officials, are expected to witness Museveni officially take the oath of office following his re-election on January 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, security agencies have already intensified deployments and carried out last-minute drills, while infrastructure upgrades and the arrival of foreign dignitaries continue ahead of what organisers describe as a smooth and highly secured ceremony.

 

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