Ukambani needs a partnership, not a command

There are many of us who see Kalonzo Musyoka for what he represents: an old-school politician shaped by the Moi era, who is yet to fully embrace modern democratic culture.

Nationally he presents himself as a democrat and champion of opposition unity. But in Ukambani, many who have dealt with him experience a different politics one that demands submission, discourages independent Kamba voices, and treats the region as a personal political estate.

Hence the question: Can Kalonzo really change for the better?

Kalonzo was not an outsider in the KANU system. He was National Organising Secretary, Deputy Speaker, and a Cabinet Minister under Moi. In 1989, as Deputy Speaker, he moved the motion that led to Nation Media Group reporters being barred from Parliament for being “anti-government.” It reflected the political culture of that time where criticism was treated as disloyalty.

Kenya of 2026 is not Kenya of 1989. Our Constitution has changed. Our people have changed. The question is whether those political instincts have changed.

As we head to 2027, the language of “Tosha” has returned. Smaller Ukambani parties are being told to fold and join Wiper.

The National Liberal Party (NLP) rejects that approach.

Since when did having your own party become betrayal? Since when did disagreeing with one leader make one less Kamba or a “mole” for another camp? Political competition is not betrayal.

Kalonzo’s approach to Ukambani politics is one of command rather than consultation. He expects loyalty, but loyalty must be earned. Where is the shared development agenda? Where is the partnership that gives other parties a stake in the region’s future?

You cannot demand absolute loyalty while offering no partnership and no political space. A coalition must be a partnership of equals.

The recent IEBC selection process is a case in point. It directly affected NLP. When a nominee elected by a majority of Azimio affiliate parties was set aside because Wiper wanted that slot, it raised legitimate questions. The IEBC belongs to Kenyans, not to any party. It reinforced concerns about whether diverse voices can be accommodated.

This is why new parties have emerged in Ukambani. NLP is relatively young, with slightly above 200,000 members mainly in Ukambani. We were formed to be an insurance policy for the region – to bargain for water, roads, jobs, and markets for farmers, youth and small traders. We were not formed to be surrendered.

Ukambani parties will not dissolve to join Wiper. These parties were born precisely because many feel Wiper has failed to deliver for the Ukambani people. If Wiper wants our support, it must show us what it will do differently.

Ukambani does not belong to Wiper. It does not belong to Kalonzo. It belongs to its people. Kamba leaders have a democratic right to support any national leader, or to build their own parties and negotiate independently. Engagement with President William Ruto, who is the duly elected President, should not be criminalized if it brings development to the region.

My position is clear.

I have nothing against Kalonzo as a person. My disagreement is with a system where one man is expected to dominate an entire community.

For refusing to submit, I have paid a price. I have been threatened. I have lost friends. I have lost business. I have been physically attacked. But I will not surrender.

A new generation is rising in Ukambani. We will not submit. We will ask questions. We will fight for our space. We will fight for our people.

Let Kalonzo prove us wrong. Let him call all Ukambani leaders not only Wiper loyalists – to the table. No ultimatums. No demands to fold parties. If he fails that test, we have other options.

We are ready to listen, engage and negotiate. But we will not be commanded.

Our support can be negotiated. Our dignity cannot.

2027 is not about “Kalonzo Tosha.” It is about “Ukambani Tosha.”

Article written by Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli Party Leader, National Liberal Party

Disclaimer! Views published on this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.