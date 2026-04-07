Digital skills alone will not build Kenya’s future, thinking will

A new economy is taking shape in Kenya. It is no longer built on farms and factories alone, but on fibre optics, algorithms, and artificial intelligence.

In just over a decade, jobs that did not exist have become viable career paths for thousands of young Kenyans. Today, we have social media managers, digital marketers, AI trainers, and prompt engineers.

The digital economy is projected to contribute nearly 10 per cent of our GDP this year, with over 300,000 new jobs expected by 2028. Smartphone penetration has surpassed 80 per cent. We are, by any measure, a nation in the midst of a digital revolution.

This is worth celebrating.

But it also demands that we ask a more difficult question: are we preparing young people not just to use digital tools, but to think?

The jobs of tomorrow require digital fluency. That much is obvious. But they also require something more fundamental: the ability to think, write, and communicate clearly. And therein lies a quiet crisis that risks undermining all our digital ambitions.

Across lecture halls and boardrooms, a growing concern is taking root: that artificial intelligence may weaken, rather than strengthen, the thinking capacity of our youth. Why struggle through a complex problem when a machine can generate an answer in seconds? Why learn to write when AI can do it for you?

These concerns are not unfounded. Evidence from global studies suggests that over-reliance on AI tools can weaken retention and reduce analytical depth. The mind, like a muscle, deteriorates when it is not exercised. If we outsource thinking entirely to machines, we risk raising a generation of passive consumers rather than active creators.

Yet this fear, while valid, misses a crucial point.

Artificial intelligence does not replace thinking; it amplifies it. And it also amplifies its absence.

A strong thinker using AI becomes significantly more effective. They can test ideas faster, explore alternatives, and communicate with greater clarity. But a weak thinker using the same tools will produce shallow, unoriginal output. The technology simply reflects the quality of the mind behind it.

This is the paradox of our time: the more advanced our tools become, the more they demand of our most basic human capabilities.

Consider the roles emerging within Kenya’s digital economy. A prompt engineer does more than type instructions into a system. They must understand language, context, and logic. They must ask the right questions and critically evaluate the responses they receive.

A social media manager does more than post content. They interpret audience behaviour, craft narratives, manage crises, and build communities. These are not purely technical tasks, but they are deeply human ones.

Digital skills may open the door to employment. But it is thinking, creativity, writing and communication that determine who thrives.

This raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: are our education systems equipping young Kenyans with these foundational skills?

Too often, the answer is no.

Employers across the digital sector increasingly report a troubling gap. While many young people possess technical certifications, far fewer can write a coherent report, analyse a complex issue, or articulate ideas with clarity. Technical skills may secure an opportunity. Foundational skills determine growth.

If Kenya is to fully benefit from its digital transformation, this imbalance must be addressed.

First, foundational skills must take precedence. Before a child learns to code, they must learn to think. Before they master a keyboard, they must master writing. Before they rely on AI for answers, they must learn how to ask meaningful questions. Reading comprehension, logical reasoning, and clear communication are not outdated skills. They are the bedrock of digital excellence.

Second, we must teach with technology, not for technology. Digital tools should enhance understanding, not replace it. A tablet should deepen inquiry, not shortcut it. Artificial intelligence should support critical thinking, not substitute it.

Third, we must continue investing in teachers. No technology can replace a skilled educator. Teachers remain the bridge between tools and true learning. Equipping them to nurture critical thinking, writing, and communication in a digital age is not optional. It is essential.

The question before us is not whether Kenya will adopt digital technology. That transition is already underway. The real question is whether we will do so intentionally.

Will we produce a generation that can use digital tools but cannot think? Or one that combines technical fluency with the intellectual depth required to innovate, lead, and solve problems?

Kenya has the talent, the ambition, and the opportunity to lead in this new economy. But ambition alone is not enough.

If we are to turn digital access into digital excellence, we must invest just as heavily in the human mind as we do in the machines that serve it.

The writer is the CEO, Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board.