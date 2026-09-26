SGR terminus turns theatre of talent as Sing for Africa Season 2 takes off

The Nairobi SGR Terminus transformed into a vibrant hub of musical talent on Saturday as over 100 women auditioned for the second season of ‘Sing for Africa’. The winner of this year’s competition will receive a Sh1 million prize, a trip to China, and a fully sponsored recording deal.

Aspiring female musicians filled the SGR Terminus, replacing the usual sounds of trains with their voices and the applause of onlookers. The auditions provided a platform for these women to showcase their musical abilities and pursue careers in the creative industry.

This year’s competition, which is exclusively for women, is part of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. It follows a successful inaugural season that featured male contestants.

Organisers say the programme aims not only to discover musical talent but also to provide contestants with professional experience, international exposure, and access to new markets.

Zhu Simeng, an organiser and official from Hunan TV International, explained that the competition seeks to unearth young talent in Kenya and across Africa, while also helping successful contestants build sustainable careers.

“Season two is for girls only. Last year we did season one, which was a boys-only season. We want to find more young musical talent from Kenya and all over Africa, and we want to help them build their careers and also help them access the Chinese market.”

The cultural exchange aspect of the competition is already evident from the first season. Zhu revealed that two male contestants from the inaugural competition have travelled to China, where they have participated in television programmes and music festivals, gaining a significant following in China.

“They are doing some TV programme shows in China, also attending some music festivals. They are very happy that we can help them access the Chinese market, and now they have a lot of Chinese fans.” She said, adding that the contestants have also used their appearances in China to promote Kenyan culture, including Maasai clothing and accessories.

The organisers intend to continue the cultural exchange through the second season, helping talented performers transition from competition to professional careers.

“We are not only a cultural exchange event. After the event finishes, we will help the talents to build their careers and help them enter the industry. We will help them transform their talent into economic opportunities.” said Zhu

The Nairobi Terminus was chosen as an audition venue due to its accessibility and the diverse population it serves. Kerita Irungu, a journalist and international business specialist with Hunan TV International, stated that auditions have already taken place in Kibera, Embu, the University of Nairobi, and the Kenyatta University Confucius Institute. The next audition is scheduled for Central Point in Nairobi’s CBD.

“We are trying to reach a wide audience and give people from different economic and social backgrounds an opportunity to participate. That is why we are taking the auditions to different locations,” Irungu explained.

He added that the SGR Terminus serves as a central meeting point for individuals from various parts of the country.

The competition will unfold in several stages. Contestants from the preliminary auditions will vie for places in the Top 100 before being assessed by professional judges, with public voting also playing a role in determining who advances.

For AFRISTAR, the company operating the railway service, supporting the competition aligns with its corporate social responsibility programme.

Winrose Wachira, AFRISTAR’s CSR Coordinator, emphasised that talent development is crucial for supporting individuals beyond their academic and professional achievements.

“At AFRISTAR, we strongly believe in supporting talent. We believe there is more to a person than what they achieve in the classroom or where they work. Talent is a very important aspect of a person’s life, especially music.” she said

Several Kenya Railways and SGR employees also participated in the auditions, including Senior Train Operations Assistant Damaris Mutinda. Mutinda disclosed that she discovered her singing confidence through performing at church and incorporating songs into her Chinese language teaching.

“Through that, I realised that I can actually sing, and that gave me the confidence to come and participate today.” she told KBC Digital

Mutinda also has clear plans for the Ksh1 million prize if she emerged the winner.

“If I get the prize, I would like to use part of it to support my students who are learning Chinese by sponsoring their classes and providing learning materials. That would give me a lot of satisfaction.” she said

For Nigerian student Itohan Thomson, who learned about the competition only a few weeks ago, the audition represents an opportunity for personal growth regardless of the final outcome.

“I love singing, and whether I win or not is not the most important thing. The fact that I get an opportunity to sing and share my talent is what matters to me.” she said

Thomson added that the competition is helping her overcome stage fright and build confidence in performing before an audience.

“I want to get used to being on stage and learn how to manage that. The competition is already helping me become more confident and teaching me how to express myself in front of an audience.” she remarked

The organisers reiterate that the ultimate goal is to empower talented individuals to discover their full potential.