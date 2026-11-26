A home is a place where people can feel safe. Yet billions worldwide do not have a proper place to live. As the global housing crisis deepens, government representatives and housing experts are gathering at the United Nations in Nairobi from 26-27 November to discuss how to address it.

For many people living in informal settlements, the housing crisis goes hand in hand with the climate crisis.

“People don’t sleep at night because they don’t know if their houses will be standing the next day,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, the agency working to make cities more sustainable, which is hosting the meeting.

The objective is to better understand the scale and nature of homelessness, improve national housing policies, and ensure that housing can withstand growing environmental and climate pressures.

This is the third session of the Open-ended Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on Adequate Housing for All (OEWG-H) which was established in 2023. It aims to advance a comprehensive set of recommendations for the UN-Habitat Assembly in 2029.

Speaking to UN News ahead of the meeting, Rossbach emphasized the importance of bringing the housing crisis to the attention of Member States and building consensus on how to address it.

Putting homelessness on the agenda

Adequate housing means having the right to live somewhere in security, peace and dignity. For example, people should not fear being evicted, or that their home is unsafe because it was built with the wrong materials. She also highlighted the need to put homelessness on the global housing agenda.

“We estimate that we have about 300 million people living without a roof over their heads, but we don’t have a global definition of homelessness,” she said.

Having this definition means that people who are experiencing homelessness can be more easily included in housing policies in line with internationally agreed targets.

However, having a home does not necessarily mean that it is safe. The latest UN-Habitat World Cities Report estimates that up to 3.4 billion people lack adequate housing, with more than 1.1 billion living in informal settlements and slums. This usually entails a lack of secure tenure, sanitation or safe water.

As governments face the challenge of improving existing housing and building new homes, they must also consider the environmental consequences of construction and where these homes are built. “Housing is the cornerstone for adaptation,” she stressed.

Shaping policies with communities

To address the housing crisis, an essential component remains listening to those most affected.

Rossbach underscored the importance of involving local authorities and communities in the development of housing policies, especially those in more vulnerable positions. Local governments, she explained, are closer to the communities they serve and are therefore better positioned to understand their needs.

From communities and local governments to researchers and the private sector, efforts to address housing challenges are already underway. “They are finding solutions. They are innovating, and they are moving the frontier,” she said.

At the meeting, UN-Habitat will launch the first version of its Housing Knowledge Platform, bringing together housing data, policy resources and examples of practices from around the world.

Despite the magnitude of the global housing crisis, Rossbach finds hope in the solutions already emerging on the ground.

“The decisions here, they will have a direct impact on the lives of people,” she said. “So, let’s keep people at the centre of our minds this week.”