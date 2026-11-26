The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and stakeholders have met residents of the South Lokichar Basin in Turkana County to sensitise them on the ongoing upstream activities in blocks T6 and T7, South Lokichar Basin.

This follows Parliament’s approval of the project, paving the way for Gulf Energy E&P B.V. to commence drilling in the area, with drilling already under way at the Amosing Oil Field.

EPRA Director General Edward Kinyua emphasised the importance of ensuring that petroleum development delivers national economic and social benefits while safeguarding the interests of host communities:

“As we gear towards the first oil in Lokichar, the Turkana community hosting these resources must be adequately informed, understand the activities taking place and have an opportunity to raise any concerns,” said Kinyua.

According to Kinyua, the discussion are meant to ensure the project is transparent and that stakeholders observe compliance with regulations and standards.

“We want to see petroleum resources developed responsibly, with tangible benefits for the people of Turkana and the country,” he added.

The project’s first phase aims to produce an initial output of 20,000 barrels per day over the next five years, scaling to 50,000 barrels per day in subsequent phases.

The South Lokichar basin holds up to four billion barrels, with the current project focused on the Amosing, Ngamia and Twiga fields.

The project, is expected to generate employment opportunities for locals, nurture new investments in the oil sector, and offer Kenyans a skills transfer window, with Kenyan businesses expected to play a larger role in the petroleum value chain.

Kinyua further said for effective coordination between the national government, the Turkana County Government, the project operator and local institutions was critical in ensuring that these opportunities translate into meaningful and sustainable socio-economic benefits for host communities.

EPRA said it continues to undertake regulatory oversight through technical audits, environmental monitoring and collaboration with relevant government agencies, including the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Turkana County Government.

These interventions are aimed at assessing compliance with applicable laws, environmental standards, operational requirements and health and safety obligations.