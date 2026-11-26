Forty-four registered youth and women groups from Mathare Constituency received Common User Machines and work tools from MSEA in an initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship, enhancing productivity and creating economic opportunities.

The equipment was issued during an economic empowerment forum held at the MSEA’s Kariobangi Centre of Excellence.

The forum was graced by Principal Secretary, State Department for MSME Development, Susan Auma Mang’eni, alongside Mathare MP, Anthony Tom Oluoch, MSEA Chairman, Dr. James Mureu, CEO, Henry Rithaa, bringing together over 600 MSEs.

The equipment comprised car wash machines, sewing machines, welding machines, traders’ umbrellas, generators and woodworking machines, providing beneficiary groups with productive assets to strengthen their business operations and income-generating activities.

Speaking during the forum, PS Susan Mang’eni underscored the importance of MSEs to Kenya’s economy and highlighting key Government interventions like the NYOTA Programme, whose second phase is expected to benefit 168 youth per ward across the country.

The KJET Project and the NYOTA AGPO Digital Training programme, accessible through *254# supporting access to government procurement opportunities.

“The Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for MSEs to thrive. Through initiatives such as NYOTA, KJET and access to productive infrastructure, we are expanding opportunities for young people and women to build sustainable enterprises and create employment.” PS, Susan Mang’eni

MSEA Board Chairman, Dr. James Mureu, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to investing in enterprise infrastructure and strengthening the capacity of grassroots businesses to unlock their potential, grow their businesses and contribute to local economic development.”

I urge the beneficiary groups to utilize the equipment responsibly to improve productivity, expand their enterprises and create employment within their communities. “This intervention goes beyond providing equipment; it is about enabling MSEs to transform their skills and entrepreneurial ideas into viable businesses and create sustainable livelihoods.” Said Rithaa

Through its Centers of Excellence and enterprise support programmes, MSEA remains committed to providing MSEs with productive infrastructure, skills and opportunities to drive inclusive economic growth and job creation.