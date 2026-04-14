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Rabat to host UNESCO World Book Capital and International Book Fair

the discussions. The fair offers a rich cultural programme, featuring over 204 events and the participation of 720 thinkers and creators, who will address contemporary issues in reading as well as innovations in the cultural and creative industries.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Kingdom of Morocco is preparing to host a cultural event, combining the official launch of the ‘Rabat World Book Capital 2026’ programme ’ (from 24 April 2026) with the 31st edition of the International Book Fair (SIEL), from 1 to 10 May 2026.

The Moroccan capital thus confirms its status as a cultural crossroads and a global hub for culture and the knowledge industry.

The designation of Rabat as World Book Capital under the UNESCO initiative crowns the city’s thousand-year history, its long-standing commitment to culture and education, and the dynamism of its book sector.

With more than 54 publishing houses and a growing number of bookshops, Rabat is now a key driver of the democratisation of knowledge.

SIEL, a flagship event organised by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, is one of the most important book fairs on the African continent.

It is a key part of this major annual celebration. In collaboration with its national partners and UNESCO bodies, the Ministry oversees the implementation of a rich annual programme comprising 342 activities organised around 12 themes.

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These initiatives aim to take books beyond their traditional setting, reaching out to citizens in hospitals, correctional centres, orphanages, public spaces and on public transport.

At the heart of this initiative, the 31st edition of SIEL will present a wide-ranging cultural programme, featuring 890 exhibitors (320 direct and 570 indirect) from 60 countries, and over 130,000 titles.

France is this year’s guest of honour. This edition will also pay tribute to the 14th-century Moroccan explorer Ibn Battuta, placing travel literature at the centre of the discussions.

The fair offers a rich cultural programme, featuring over 204 events and the participation of 720 thinkers and creators, who will address contemporary issues in reading as well as innovations in the cultural and creative industries.

About World Book Capitals Cities designated as World Book Capitals by UNESCO’s Directorate-General, following a recommendation from an advisory committee, undertake to promote books and reading for all ages and groups, both within and beyond national borders, and to organise a programme of activities for the year.

The twenty-sixth city to hold this title since 2001, Rabat succeeds Madrid (2001), Alexandria (2002), New Delhi (2003), Antwerp (2004), Montreal (2005), Turin (2006), Bogotá (2007), Amsterdam (2008), Beirut (2009), Ljubljana (2010), Buenos Aires (2011), Yerevan (2012), Bangkok (2013), Port Harcourt (2014), Incheon (2015), Wrocław (2016), Conakry (2017), Athens (2018), Sharjah (2019), Kuala Lumpur (2020), Tbilisi (2021), Guadalajara (2022), Accra (2023), Strasbourg (2024) and Rio de Janeiro (2025).

The Advisory Committee for the UNESCO World Book Capital comprises representatives from the European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF), the International Authors Forum (IAF), the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), the International Publishers Association (UIE) and UNESCO.Rabat World Book to be unveiled at the 31st International book fair.

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