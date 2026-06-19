USA out to seal round of 32 against Australia

United States Of America,USA men’s national soccer team,faces a pivotal showdown against Australia today at Seattle’s Lumen Field, with the match kicking off at 10pm East Africa Time.

Catch the action live on KBC Channel 1.

Both teams enter the encounter with three points after the USA’s dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay and Australia’s 2-0 clean sheet win over Turkey.

With the knockout stage running from June 28 to July 19, 2026, securing a spot in the Round of 32 remains the primary objective. The top two teams from each of the twelve groups, along with the best eight third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.

A victory in Seattle would give the USMNT a commanding position heading into their final group match against Turkey on June 25. With home-field advantage and momentum from their opening performance, the U.S. aims to book their knockout berth and emerge as Group D leaders.