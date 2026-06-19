2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Mexico through to round of 32 after a labored win against South Korea in Guadalajara

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
1 Min Read

Mexico got the result they needed in Guadalajara, though the path to victory wasn’t exactly inspiring. The home side edged South Korea 1-0 to make history as the first nation to secure a World Cup knockout berth in this expanded tournament format.

The match was difficult to watch for long stretches. Neither team created much in a sluggish opening 45 minutes, and the crowd let their frustration be known with boos ringing around the stadium at halftime. Things finally clicked for El Tri after the interval when goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu’s collision with his own defender resulted in a loose ball that Luis Romo finished clinically.

It wasn’t the dominant performance Mexico might have hoped for, but finishing atop Group A with two wins is exactly what matters. After their disappointing 2022 campaign, this feels like redemption. Now comes the hard part—defending home advantage when the knockout stages arrive, and the competition intensifies dramatically.

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Mexico will face Bosnia and Czechia in their final group A match on June 25th.

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