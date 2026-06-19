Waiguru intensifies support for ECDE learners with supply of additional learning materials, furniture 

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has intensified support for Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) learners across the county through provision of free learning materials, furniture and uniforms aimed at easing the financial burden on parents.

The initiative targets all 201 ECDE centres in the county, with learners receiving exercise books, pencils, crayons, plasticine, building blocks, curriculum design books and chalks.

The last mile distribution also includes delivery of classroom furniture including tables, chairs, storage units and teacher desks to improve learning conditions.

The programme forms part of a wider education infrastructure upgrade under the Department of Education and Public Service, which has also all dilapidated ECDE structures replaced with modern, child-friendly classrooms designed to support early learning. In 2024, Waiguru rolled out a countywide free ECDE uniform programme, becoming the first Governor in the country to implement such an initiative.

The programme has been widely credited by teachers and parents for improving enrollment, retention and reducing household costs.

In addition, the county government has also strengthened ECDE staffing by employing trained teachers and absorbing them into the permanent and pensionable scheme.

The County has constructed about 40 new ECDE classrooms and renovated 45 others, significantly improving infrastructure and access to quality learning.

So far, about 15,000 learners have benefited from free uniforms, alongside the distribution of 45,000 exercise books, 15,000 pencils and curriculum design books.

The programme has also extended support to learners in special needs institutions, including the school for the deaf. Acting County Executive Committee Member for Education and Public Service, Millicent Ngari, said the move is designed to support vulnerable families while motivating young learners at the foundation stage of education.

“Apart helping reduce the burden of buying uniforms and save the money for other necessities, the program has helped parents get an extra uniform so as to reduce the wash and wear tendencies,” she said.

Many of parents especially those from less privileged families ‘wash and wear’ wet uniforms because the only pair could not dry while others cannot. “When a child sees a new uniform, they become excited, and that motivation helps them work harder, stay clean and remain in school,” she said.

Ngari added that ECDE remains a key priority for the county government, noting that it forms the foundation of future education outcomes.

She further noted that improved classrooms and learning materials are helping create a more conducive environment while easing pressure on parents.

At Kiandieri Primary School, where three ECDE classrooms have been renovated, 77 learners benefited from tables, chairs and learning materials.

Head teacher Jacinta Nyambura said the intervention has significantly improved learning conditions, expressing appreciation for the county’s support.

“All my children now have uniforms, furniture and learning materials. This has made learning easier and more organized,” she said, “Earlier, learners would sometimes lack books, but now there is enough. Parents have also been relieved, especially because many could not afford multiple sets of uniforms.”

She added that the uniforms have improved cleanliness, comfort during cold weather and strengthened school identity among learners.

At Kaitheri Primary School, 105 ECDE learners have benefited from the programme. Head teacher Nyaga Rowland said the school has seen major improvements in learning materials and infrastructure.

“We now have a proper ECDE classroom and an ablution block. The books are now in a 1:1 ratio, meaning no sharing,” he said.

“Previously, parents had to supplement learning materials, but that burden has now been lifted.” He added that the uniform programme has improved discipline, cleanliness and equality among learners.

At Gathuthuma Primary School in Mutira Ward, where 53 ECDE learners have benefited, parent Evans Kinyua said the initiative has eased household pressure. “When ECDE learners are well taken care of, the future is bright,” he said.

“It is tough at the moment for parents. Buying uniforms every term is not easy. But now, with learning materials, uniforms and teachers in place, our work is just to bring children to school.”

He added that the programme has promoted equality among learners regardless of background, allowing children to focus on education.