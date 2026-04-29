Varsity Cup: TUK and UoN share the spoils as the battle for the knock out places intensify

Technical University and University Of Nairobi played to a 1-1 draw during their group B encounter of the ongoing University League Cup at Kasarani Annex,Nairobi.

After a goalless draw characterized by several missed chances the match sprung into life as both sides found the net in the second period.

Emmanuel Palimwacha scored Tuk’s first goal in the 79th minute while UON equalised a minute later through Adrian Zack.

The draw was the first between the two sides who had opened their campaigns with victories last weekend.

University of Nairobi walloped AMREF University 5-0 while Technical University saw off Cooperative University 1-0.

The inaugural edition of the Competition has brought together 8 university football teams divided in two pools of four teams each.

Group A consists of Catholic University of East Africa, Africa International University, Zetech University and Multi Media University while group B is composed of University of Nairobi,Technical University of Kenya,Amref University and Cooperative University.

The Tournament which kicked off on 21st Of April is expected to culminate May 30th with the winners being awarded trophies.