School unrest: CS Ogamba says no grievance justifies violence

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has called on students to resolve grievances through peaceful means, saying the recent spate of unrest in schools is disrupting learning, destroying infrastructure and putting lives at risk.

Speaking on Saturday during the 80th anniversary celebrations of Thika School for the Visually Impaired, which coincided with the commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day, Ogamba said schools must remain safe spaces for learning, character development and personal growth.

His remarks come amid growing concern over student unrest, with at least 200 schools closed so far.

“These incidents are deeply concerning because they disrupt learning, destroy infrastructure, endanger lives and undermine the substantial investments made by parents, communities and Government in education,” said Ogamba.

The CS urged parents, teachers, religious leaders and the Government to work together in instilling positive values among learners, noting that no grievance can justify violence or destruction of property.

“As parents, teachers, the clergy and the Government, we must train and guide our children with positive values and virtues. Our children must learn that whatever grievances they may have, there is no justification for causing harm to others and destroying property,” he said.

The CS stressed the need for enhanced efforts to create safer and more supportive learning environments across the country.

“Let us work together to guide our children in this dynamic and fast-evolving world. It is my hope that these experiences will strengthen our collective resolve to build safer, more caring and more supportive learning environments for every child,” he added.

At the same time, Ogamba reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, including persons with albinism.

He noted that people living with albinism continue to face stigma, discrimination, social exclusion and health challenges, saying more work is needed to build an inclusive society.

The CS said the Government will continue partnering with stakeholders to promote awareness, improve access to education and healthcare to ensure all Kenyans are treated with dignity and respect.