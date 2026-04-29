FootballSports

IFAB announces new laws, walk-offs to be red-carded

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

All players walking off the pitch will be red carded starting with the 2026 FIFA World Cup  while similar punishment will be handed to coaches and team officials who will incite or order  their players to storm out in protest of referring decisions.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB )which met in Vancouver Canada early Wednesday also approved a forfeiture of the match for the team whose players walk out of the field of play .

‘’Players leaving the field of play in protest at a referee’s decision at the discretion of the competition organiser, the referee may sanction with a red card any player who leaves the field of play in protest at a referee’s decision. This new rule will also apply to any team official who incites players to leave the field of play.A team that causes a match to be abandoned will, in principle, forfeit the match.”read the statement.

Senegal walked off the pitch during their AFCON 2025 final against Morocco in January 2026.PIC:FILE

Also players  covering their mouths while speaking to others in confrontational situations will be sent off.

“Players covering their mouths in situations of confrontation with opponents At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card.”IFAB stated

IFAB  change of the law follows the January 18th AFCON final debacle after Senegal players walked off the pitch after being ordered by their coach Pape Thiaw in protest of  the penalty awarded  to Morocco.

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