County News

Archbishop Kimengich: Erosion of family values fuelling indiscipline, school unrest

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa Dominic Kimengich is blaming erosion of family values for the continuing wave of school unrest in the country.

Speaking at the Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Ridgeways during the Eucharistic celebration of Saint Josemaría Escriva, the founder of Opus Dei, the Archbishop said it was unfortunate that a decline in family values has resulted in youth misdirection and corruption leading to indiscipline, social conflict and dishonesty.

While calling for stronger parental guidance for young people, Archbishop Kimengich said it was high time the country rediscovered its moral compass which has continually held it together.

This comes a day after a requiem Mass was held for the 16 students who died in the Utumishi Academy fire tragedy, an incident that has reignited national concern over school safety and discipline in learning institutions.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Nine students are currently in custody in connection with the deaths after investigations established that the fire was an arson attack.

He also called for integrity both in leadership and the political environment to ensure prudent utilization of available resources for the benefit of every Kenyan.

Slovak Republic delivers donation to families affected by El Nino in Kenya’s Tana River
Leaders in Homa Bay unite to fight teen pregnancies
Second lady Dorcas Rigathi leads clergy in prayers for striking doctors
DPP commends NIRU’s AI push in national development
Sino-Kenya Security Cooperation: Chinese envoy holds talks with Police IG
Nairobi Senator Sifuna barred from attending three Senate sittings
Ruto, Raila allies slam Ex-DP Gachagua over ‘cowardice’ in deadly Saba Saba protests
Ngao village in Tana River poised to get a community museum
Govt pushes for increased research funding to drive innovation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article School unrest: CS Ogamba says no grievance justifies violence
Next Article Speaker Wetang’ula to MPs: Seal legal loopholes to safeguard Sacco savings
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Malombe under fire as Muli blasts silence over Kitui killings
County News NEWS
Speaker Wetang’ula to MPs: Seal legal loopholes to safeguard Sacco savings
County News
School unrest: CS Ogamba says no grievance justifies violence
Local News
Diesel tanker overturns along Bungoma-Malaba highway
County News More

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Traders along sections of Thika Superhighway given seven days to vacate

County News

Wetang’ula: Africa must take its place at the global leadership table

County NewsNEWS

Pastor Dorcas in Embu to launch programs for the vulnerable

County NewsNEWS

AFIDEP urges govt to invest in human capital for a prosperous Kenya

Show More