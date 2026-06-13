Archbishop Kimengich: Erosion of family values fuelling indiscipline, school unrest

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa Dominic Kimengich is blaming erosion of family values for the continuing wave of school unrest in the country.

Speaking at the Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Ridgeways during the Eucharistic celebration of Saint Josemaría Escriva, the founder of Opus Dei, the Archbishop said it was unfortunate that a decline in family values has resulted in youth misdirection and corruption leading to indiscipline, social conflict and dishonesty.

While calling for stronger parental guidance for young people, Archbishop Kimengich said it was high time the country rediscovered its moral compass which has continually held it together.

This comes a day after a requiem Mass was held for the 16 students who died in the Utumishi Academy fire tragedy, an incident that has reignited national concern over school safety and discipline in learning institutions.

Nine students are currently in custody in connection with the deaths after investigations established that the fire was an arson attack.

He also called for integrity both in leadership and the political environment to ensure prudent utilization of available resources for the benefit of every Kenyan.