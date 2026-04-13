Waiguru accelerates digital skills among youth as 60 graduate from County Agricultural TVET

The County Government of Kirinyaga has intensified efforts to align youth skills with a fast-changing, technology-driven economy as 60 students graduated with certificates in Computer Studies from the Kirinyaga Agriculture Technical and Vocational Training Institute.

The graduates, drawn from Karumandi Ward which hosts the institute, completed the pioneer programme accredited by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA), aimed at integrating digital competencies into agriculture and other emerging sectors.

Other accredited agriculture-based courses including aquaculture, horticulture and dairy farming are set to be rolled out in May, offering progression from short courses to diploma level training.

Speaking at Kamweti during the graduation ceremony, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture, Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries Dr. John Gachara said the county deliberately introduced digital literacy as a foundational course to prepare youth for modern agriculture.

“Digital literacy is critical for any course. That is why we started with it because agriculture today is technology-driven,” he said.

He further explained that the county is embracing e-agriculture to enable farmers’ access information through digital platforms, noting that the institution will progressively roll out additional accredited courses and widen its intake.

“As a county, we shall roll out more accredited courses in phases. This center will also admit students from neighboring counties to position it as a regional hub,” he added.

Dr. Gachara thanked Governor Anne Waiguru for supporting the transformation of the institution and urged young people to register as students, saying education plays a broader role beyond employment.

Karumandi Ward MCA Caroline Wanjiku who also attended the graduation said the graduates had received nationally recognized certificates.

She noted that those who missed out in the pioneer enrollment will be considered in the next cohort, further announcing that her ward had been allocated Ksh. 6.5 million to assist needy students.

The MCA noted that the operationalization of the Kamweti institution positions the area to benefit from ongoing developments. “Kamweti institution shall even benefit from ongoing developments, including the Gichugu dam, which is expected to boost the local economy. I also encourage graduates to take advantage of digital platforms such as the Ajira programme,” MCA Wanjiku said.

The institution’s Principal, Francis Wanyoike, described the graduation as the beginning of a wider learning journey for the students.

He noted that the institution will support graduates to advance into agriculture-related programmes that integrate digital technologies, noting that it will enable them to apply digital solutions in agriculture, including identifying crop pests, determining appropriate fertilizer use and accessing markets.

Wanyoike further observed that support from the county government, including budgetary allocation, has strengthened the institution’s capacity to deliver quality training.

Graduates welcomed the training, terming it transformative. Shanelle Stacy said the course had equipped her with skills that will support her future studies, adding, “The knowledge I have gained will help me going forward.”

Emmanuel Macharia said the programme had improved his computer literacy and opened new opportunities. “Today, the world does not favour someone who is computer illiterate,” he said, urging other youth to enroll in similar courses.