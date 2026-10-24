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Waiguru urges Mt Kenya voters to reject opposition ‘empty rhetoric’

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has asked Mt. Kenya community to prioritize development over oppositions’ empty rhetoric while electing leaders in the 2027 elections. 

While rallying the region to support re-election of President William Ruto, Waiguru cautioned voters against being swayed by political party waves to vote for leaders with no development track record.

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The Governor who spoke at Kabaru Ward in Nyeri County during event to support completion of Warazo Jet Water Irrigation Project asked the region not to abandon the government because opposition has no chances of defeating President Ruto in the next polls.

“Let’s go slow, let leave anger out of the elections. This time, there will be no voting on political party line, vote leaders based on their track record. Mt Kenya will not have a Presidential candidate and we are likely to have voter apathy based on voting patterns in previous polls,” she said.

She reiterated that the 2027 elections arithmetic favours President Ruto, saying that the region will blame no one if its finds itself in the opposition after next year’s elections.

“You will not be punishing Ruto by walking out of Government, it is you who will suffer. Let’s ignore propaganda and distinguish between comedy and facts,” Waiguru said.

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She said the line-up in the opposition also does not favour Mt. Kenya people despite having a block vote, adding that because the region is not likely to have a formidable Presidential candidate, voter turn-out might be much lower compared to previous polls.

“Ask yourself where am getting the guts to tell you President Ruto will be re-elected in 2027, it’s because I know the truth,” she said.

The out-going Governor said reiterated that the region should back Ruto’s re-election bid, warning that communities that walk away from the government risk surrendering their influence in national decision-making.

Waiguru argued that the 2027 General Election should be approached as a contest over development, political representation and the region’s long-term interests rather than a wave of political emotion.

The Governor emphasized the need for practical interventions that improve livelihoods and expand economic opportunities at the grassroots.

The water project is expected to improve access to water for domestic use and farming for more than 2,000 residents.

Waiguru, who was hosted by Nyeri Women representative Rahab Mukami alongside other leaders, praised the legislator for prioritizing development and investing in a project designed to address water shortages that have for years affected local households and farmers.

On her part, Mukami praised Waiguru’s record in leadership, noting that she was the only woman governor to have served two terms, adding that her presence demonstrated the value of women leaders supporting one another in delivering development.

“We have come to push this project past the finish line. I have known that this project has stalled for a while,” she said.

Mukami said the people of Nyeri wanted lasting solutions that would enable them to earn an honest living rather than depend on handouts.

“People of Nyeri do not like handouts; they like to have tangible progress that will enable them to make their own honest living,” she said.

The Woman Representative urged residents to prioritise development over political rhetoric, saying leaders should be judged by their ability to improve people’s lives.

“People of Nyeri want development, not politics 24/7,” she said, adding that her focus remained on delivering for the electorate.

Once completed, the Warazo Jet Water Irrigation Project is expected to strengthen access to water for domestic consumption and agricultural production.

Among those who attended the event included Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari and several MCAs from Kirinyaga.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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