Sakaja says collapsed Eastleigh building lacked construction approval

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a city-wide crackdown on illegal construction after disclosing that the collapsed Eastleigh building had no approved construction plan. He confirmed that records show an application for a 15-storey building with a basement was never granted, raising serious questions about professional responsibility and enforcement failures.

Speaking at the collapse site, Governor Sakaja confirmed that an application for a 15-storey building with a basement had been submitted by developer John Mutia Musyoke, but it was never approved.

“We’ve looked at the documentation. An application was made to do 15 plus basement. The application was never granted, meaning there is no approval for this construction,” Sakaja said.

The governor clarified that while a change-of-user application for the property, belonging to the estate of the late Wilson Mutia Musyoke, was approved in 2024, the subsequent building application did not receive approval.

Sakaja has called for investigations into all professionals linked to the project, including the architect, physical planner, and engineering firm identified in county records. He demanded an explanation for how construction proceeded without the necessary approval.

According to the governor, the Urban Planning Committee raised concerns in November 2024 regarding a proposal for basement and ground-floor shops. Despite these concerns, construction continued, prompting an enforcement order earlier this year.

DPP Holds Over 200 Files

The governor also expressed concern over delays in prosecuting construction-related offences, revealing that more than 200 files are pending at the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) office. Sakaja argued that these delays undermine enforcement efforts, as developers can continue building despite violations, particularly when penalties are insufficient to deter repeat offences.

“We are putting on notice all developments across the city. We have more than 200 files that are stuck at the DPP. Without prosecution, people continue to construct. We have to stop all of those developments and even bring down those that need to come down.”he stated.

He advocated for the return of prosecutorial powers to the county, asserting that the current process impedes timely action against developers who flout construction regulations.

The governor warned that the county would halt illegal developments and demolish structures found to require removal under applicable legal processes.

Police, DCI urged to investigate

Sakaja confirmed that the county has forwarded documentation related to the collapsed building to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), urging swift action against anyone found culpable.

“We want to see action taken by the police, by the DCI. Those people must be held to account. And anybody culpable, whether in the county government or the national government, the officers must actually pay for it,” he said.

He also decried political interference in enforcement operations, insisting that public safety must override personal interests or political connections.

“The people of Nairobi want order,” Sakaja declared, pledging that the county would intensify enforcement against illegal developments across the city.

Rescue operations

Sakaja confirmed that the county has deployed excavators, backhoes, tippers, and other equipment from various locations across Nairobi to support rescue operations at the Eastleigh site.

He noted that accounting for construction workers was relatively straightforward, as the foreman could identify those who had reported for work. At the time of his briefing, 67 workers had been accounted for against 66 confirmed, with one worker still being sought.

Accounting for traders, however, proved more challenging, with the county relying on information from the Kenya Red Cross, families, and individuals registering missing relatives.

Sakaja urged Kenyans to continue supporting the multi-agency rescue effort at the site. He reiterated that while the immediate priority remains rescue operations, the collapse must also lead to accountability and stronger enforcement to prevent similar incidents.