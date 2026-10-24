President Ruto kicks off four-day Ukambani development tour

President William Ruto has begun a four-day development tour of Ukambani, with road construction, water supply, electricity connectivity among the projects lined up across Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties.

The President kicked off the tour on Saturday in Mbiuni, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, where he commissioned Phase Two of the Mwala Cluster Last Mile Water Supply Project.

The project will supply water to 120,000 residents across Mwala, Makutano, Masii, Kivandini, Wamunyu, Kathama, Oldonyo Sabuk, Mbiuni, Mbaani, Kilembwa and Kyawango.

Speaking during the commissioning, Ruto pledged to address persistent water shortages in Ukambani, saying the government additional dams in the region to improve water access for residents.

“We must be deliberate and intentional in addressing water shortages in Ukambani,” he said, adding that the government planned to construct two major dams in the region.

The Head of State further dismissed claims that Ukambani was being sidelined because of its political alignment, assuring residents that no region would be left behind in development.

“The old politics of tribalism and discrimination no longer have a place in Kenya. Nobody should mislead you that Machakos is an opposition stronghold. Machakos is part of Kenya, and just as we are building roads across the country, this region must also receive its fair share,” he said.

The President’s tour will continue in Makueni and Kitui counties, where he is scheduled to launch several roads, break ground for student hostels at Kilungu KMTC and Tseikuru Technical Training Institute, and issue title deeds to residents of Ilima.

Other activities include inspecting the Enziu Bridge, laying the foundation stone for KMTC Kitui and inspecting the Kwa Ngendu Affordable Housing Project.

On the final two days, the President will visit Mwingi North, Kitui West and Kibwezi East to oversee road and school projects before breaking ground for a clinker cement factory in Ngaie.

He will conclude the tour in Machakos County with the launch of the Kagonde-Masinga-Kithyoko Road and the Matuu-Kyasioni-Katangi Road, alongside electricity connectivity initiatives.