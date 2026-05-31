HealthLocal NewsNEWS

EAC health ministers set to hold emergency meeting on Ebola

The meeting will consider the proposed regional actions to curb the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. DRC has reported 1000 cases

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read
The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned that the rapid spread in DRC is deeply alarming.

The East African Community (EAC) will convene an Extra-Ordinary virtual meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers responsible for Health on 1st–2nd June 2026, to deliberate on the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting the region.

The meeting will consider the proposed regional actions to curb the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

Partner states, including Kenya, have stepped up preparedness measures following the outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda.

“The convening of this high-level meeting is part of a series of urgent actions the EAC Secretariat has initiated, having already intensified regional coordination and preparedness measures following the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda”. It said.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

There are now more than 1,000 suspected Ebola cases in the DR Congo, and at least 246 deaths. Neighbouring Uganda has reported nine confirmed cases and one death.

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned that the rapid spread in DRC is deeply alarming.

Raila seeks to reshape African Union with people-centered leadership
ICC announces investigation into chief prosecutor
Lungalunga gets a facelift after gazettement as Municipality
Trump rushed to safety and suspect held after man spotted with rifle

Speaking two weeks on from the outbreak being declared, MSF deputy director Dr Alan Gonzales said never before had “so many cases” been recorded so soon.

His comments came as the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, visited the eastern Congolese province of Ituri – the worst-hit area – to oversee virus containment efforts.

“Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration,” he said, stressing his teams on the ground were “witnessing a response that has not yet caught up to the rapid spread of the epidemic”, said Gonzales.

“The reality today is that nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak. New suspected cases are being reported daily, yet hundreds of samples remain untested.”

Gonzalez added that containment efforts and humanitarian aid deliveries were being delayed by “major constraints”, including border and airport closures.

The WHO has repeatedly warned that ongoing conflict in the DR Congo was also significantly hampering the Ebola outbreak response.

NPSC conducts promotion interviews for 183 police officers
Dons threaten to paralyse learning in public universities
Erosion of humanity. How Social media is normalising tragedy
Tech leaders set to converge in Diani for CIO100 awards
Pharmacy and Poisons Board intensifies hospital, wholesale audits to enforce compliance
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Youth challenged to explore opportunities in agribusiness
Next Article World No Tobacco Day 2026: Growing Tobacco and Nicotine epidemic puts Kenya’s youth at risk
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Wajir County ready to host historic 63rd Madaraka Day
County News Local News
World No Tobacco Day 2026: Growing Tobacco and Nicotine epidemic puts Kenya’s youth at risk
OPINIONS
Youth challenged to explore opportunities in agribusiness
Business Local Business
The heroes behind fight against NTDs in Bungoma
Features Local News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Ramadan kicks off following sighting of Crescent Moon

County News

Grief as Murang’a man butchers his two children

AfricaInternational News

Xi says BRICS important force in shaping international landscape

Local NewsNEWS

State announces ban on importation of maize and wheat

Show More