Youth challenged to explore opportunities in agribusiness

Young people have been challenged to embrace agriculture as a viable pathway to employment.

Speaking during a Youth Agripreneurship Training and Incubation Programme at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), experts described agriculture as the next frontier for youth empowerment and sustainable development.

The forum, organised by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Kenya under the theme “Youth Agripreneurship for Food Security: Advancing Agroecology, Environmental Restoration, Sustainable, Climate-Resilient AgriFood Enterprises and Transformative Media Engagement,” brought together youths from 12 counties including Kiambu, Kirinyaga, and Embu.

Participants were encouraged to view agriculture beyond traditional farming and explore opportunities across the entire value chain, including production, value addition, technology, marketing, environmental restoration, and innovation.

“Agriculture remains central to Kenya’s economy, livelihoods, and food security. Modern agriculture is no longer about subsistence farming; it is becoming a dynamic sector driven by innovation, technology, value addition, digital solutions, climate resilience, and enterprise development,” said Dr Stella Kasiva, Network Manager, SDSN Kenya.

The Speakers from key youth-led organisations emphasised the growing role of technology in transforming agriculture and helping farmers adapt to climate change.

“Modern agriculture extends beyond farming. Youth can explore innovation, storytelling, content creation, and business idea pitching within the agricultural value chain. Agribusiness is not just about working the land – it is also about creating solutions, driving social impact, and improving livelihoods, said Eliud Kibet, CEO of LiveLife Solutions.

He cited rising food demand, a growing population, job scarcity, and limited land as challenges that can be transformed into opportunities

“Young people must seize agribusiness opportunities, including innovative approaches such as vertical and pyramid gardens to maximise production in small spaces,” said Kibet.

Joyce Wairimu, an onion farmer, urged the participants to venture into agribusiness, noting that strengthening food security today would benefit future generations.

Joseph Ndiba, a Research Fellow with the AFAS Project at the University of Nairobi, said climate-smart technologies are critical for enhancing resilience, particularly in arid and semi-arid areas.

He said innovations such as the Zai pit system, which uses organic matter to retain soil moisture and improve crop production in dry regions.

“We promote agricultural innovation through practices such as the Zai pit system, which uses organic matter to retain soil moisture and support farming in ASAL areas,” said Ndiba.

The youth leaders noted that technology can also improve food distribution and reduce post-harvest losses, while value addition creates new income streams for young entrepreneurs.

Examples highlighted included converting agricultural waste, such as banana stems, into tissue paper and other commercial products.

Climate scientist Boaz Ogada said training and mentorship were essential in building climate-resilient agribusiness enterprises and value chains.

“The purpose of attending the Agripreneurship Forum is to ensure that young people are trained and mentored to build climate-resilient agribusiness enterprises and value chains,” he said.

The participants received training in poultry, pig, fish, cricket, and horticulture farming. They also learned about dairy production, silage making, maize farming, fruit tree cultivation, and grafting techniques for mangoes, oranges, and guavas.

According to Michael Onchabo, Country Director of FOLU Kenya, young people have a critical role to play in transforming food systems through innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We are encouraging young people to develop innovative solutions that can transform food systems sustainably, from production and storage to distribution and marketing, while creating investment opportunities across the agricultural value chain,” he said.

Onchabo added that the Food and Land Use Coalition is collaborating with the government to review the Food, Nutrition and Security Policy through public participation to strengthen food security in the country.

Kasiva regretted that the sector faces numerous challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, youth unemployment, and food insecurity.

SDSN Kenya, which plans to support youth-led agribusiness projects through funding and technical assistance from project inception to production and market access, has invited interested young people to pitch innovative ideas and share projects with the potential to drive transformational change in the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, Safi Organics Chief Operating Officer Joyce Kamande highlighted the role of innovation in promoting sustainable agriculture through the conversion of biomass waste into organic fertiliser using biochar technology.

“We are also working with the government to support local production and subsidise fertiliser made in Kenya,” she said.

The forum heard that, with technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital content creation, young people can build successful agribusiness ventures while contributing to food security and economic growth.

It ended with a call on governments, investors, mentors, and development partners to continue supporting youth-led agricultural innovations, describing a food-secure world as the foundation of a prosperous future.