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Wanted woman arrested at JKIA with cocaine worth Ksh13.5M

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A Kenyan woman wanted by detectives since last year has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while allegedly attempting to leave the country for Bangladesh with cocaine valued at about Ksh13.53 million.

In a statement, the suspect, Jane Waithera Wateri, was intercepted by detectives from the Kenya Airports Criminal Investigations (KACI), following a stop order issued by detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) over alleged trafficking in narcotic drugs.

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Wateri was preparing to board a flight to Bangladesh when detectives brought her journey to an abrupt halt. A search conducted upon her interception led to the recovery of three small bags containing suspected narcotic drugs.

A preliminary field test returned positive for cocaine, with the consignment weighing approximately 3383 grams and having an estimated street value of Ksh13,530,720.

The suspect, who has been on the law-enforcement watch list since last year, is currently being held at JKIA Police Station, as detectives from NANIB and the Financial Investigations Unit (FIU) pursue further leads to establish the full extent of the suspected narcotics trafficking network.

The Director, Kenya Airports Criminal Investigations, B Kanyai, said KACI, in partnership with other law-enforcement agencies, remains resolute in ensuring that Kenyan airports are not turned into conduits for narcotics trafficking.

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She warned that those seeking to use the country’s airports as a gateway for the illicit narcotics trade will face the full force of the law.

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