Jury finds Ticketmaster owner ran illegal monopoly

A verdict that could have profound repercussions in the concert world came after four days of deliberations, and remedies could include breaking up Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

The jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable for anticompetitive conduct that harmed the music industry and included overcharging consumers, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“This is a historic and resounding victory for artists, fans, and the venues that support them,” Bonta said in a release.

“In the face of dwindling antitrust enforcement by the Trump Administration, this verdict shows just how far states can go to protect our residents from big corporations that are using their power to illegally raise prices and rip off Americans.

“We are incredibly proud of today’s outcome — and especially proud of our coalition made up of red and blue states alike who understood we needed to come together to protect our consumers, businesses, and state economies from Live Nation’s illegal conduct.”

The jury found that Live Nation overcharged for tickets sold to consumers from May 2020 through 2024, according to Bonta.

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter,” Live Nation said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand.”

DOJ settlement

US judge Arun Subramanian is to determine monetary damages to impose on Live Nation, along with conditions meant to prevent it from abusing its power in the live event ticket market.

The case was initiated under former president Joe Biden in May 2024, when the Department of Justice (DOJ) labelled Live Nation a monopolist that controlled virtually all live entertainment in the United States.

The California-based company is a behemoth in its industry: in 2025, it organised more than 55,000 events worldwide, drawing 159 million attendees.

Beyond promotion, it holds stakes in 460 venues and has controlled Ticketmaster, the world’s leading ticket seller, since 2010.

The US government accused Live Nation of abusing its dominant position to pressure artists and venues into signing with it, stifling competition, and imposing excessive fees on fans.

It called for Live Nation to divest Ticketmaster and take other corrective measures.

Live Nation reached a tentative settlement with the US Justice Department just days after the trial started in New York, but an alliance of states that had signed on to the case continued to press it in court.

The settlement requires Live Nation to open up the ticketing platform to competitors and to allow other promoters to stage events at certain Live Nation venues, Justice Department officials said.

Live Nation will divest up to 13 amphitheatres and pay $280 million in damages to the nearly 40 states that were parties to the antitrust lawsuit against the California-based company.

“This verdict underscores what a bad idea settling was,” John Kwoka, an economics professor at Northeastern University, told AFP.

“This judge seemed to recognise that the DOJ was just trying to make the case go away, so he might well now understand the need to accept a stronger remedy.”

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren condemned the settlement in a post on X at the time.

“Donald Trump just betrayed every fan who’s been exploited by Ticketmaster,” Warren said. “We need to break up Ticketmaster and Live Nation.”