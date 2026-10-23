Weatherman warns of heavy rains, strong winds from Saturday

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has released a heavy rainfall, strong winds, large waves and high temperatures advisory urging for caution in the affected areas.

The weatherman says moderate to heavy rainfall exceeding 20 millimeters in 24 hours is expected over the counties in Coastal region, Northeastern, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands including some parts of Nairobi and parts of the Southeastern Lowlands in the advisory that covers 24th to 28th October 2026.

“Peak intensity of the rainfall is expected between 26th and 28th October 2026, with rainfall intensity projected to decrease by 30th October 2026,” says the Acting Director of Meteorological Service Authority, Edward Muriuki.

He further warns that, “The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds and strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots over coastal, eastern and northern regions.”

Muriuki says Ocean wave heights exceeding 2-meters are expected on Sunday 25th October 2026 and urges coastal residents to exercise caution while engaging in any maritime activities.

The forecast also indicates that high temperatures are expected to persist in some parts of the country, particularly in the northern parts of the country,

“Residents in high temperature regions are advised to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight,” says Muriuki in the statement.

According to KMSA, 46 counties are expected to receive heavy rainfall including: Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit and Isiolo. The others are Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi and Uasin Gishu. The rest include; Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Narok, Kajiado, parts of; – Nairobi, TaitaTaveta, Kitui, Machakos and Makueni.

In the advisory, the Weatherman is urging residents in all the mentioned areas to remain vigilant for potential flash floods and poor visibility.

Additionally they have been advised to note that flood waters may occur in areas where it has not rained heavily, particularly downstream.

They should also avoid taking shelter under trees or near metal grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes