Ex-Kiambu County official fined Ksh1.06M for falsifying KCSE certificate

A former Human Resource officer at the County Assembly of Kiambu has been convicted and fined Ksh 1,060,000 million for falsifying academic documents to secure employment.

In a judgment delivered on October 22, 2026, Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Hon. Isabellah Barasa convicted Ms. Margaret Njeri Mbugua on three counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document and presenting a forged certificate after she pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On each of the three counts, the court fined Ms. Mbugua Kes20,000 with a default sentence of six months imprisonment for each count. The court also ordered the accused to pay Kes1,000,000 in compensation to the Government on the charge of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that the accused submitted a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate for examinations purportedly undertaken in 1996 at Gachoire Secondary School to secure employment at the County Assembly of Kiambu.

She later used the document to secure employment at County Assembly of Kiambu, where she received a salary of Ksh 4,921,953.80 million between November 2020 and August 2025.

She was subsequently charged with four offences: forgery of a KCSE certificate, fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and presenting a forged certificate contrary to Section 34(a) of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act. She pleaded guilty to the latter three charges.

The Commission welcomed the conviction, noting the outcome serves as a deterrent to individuals who engage in similar criminal conduct.