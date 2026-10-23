County NewsNEWS

Ex-Kiambu County official fined Ksh1.06M for falsifying KCSE certificate

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

A former Human Resource officer at the County Assembly of Kiambu has been convicted and fined Ksh 1,060,000 million for falsifying academic documents to secure employment.

In a judgment delivered on October 22, 2026, Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Hon. Isabellah Barasa convicted Ms. Margaret Njeri Mbugua on three counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document and presenting a forged certificate after she pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

On each of the three counts, the court fined Ms. Mbugua Kes20,000 with a default sentence of six months imprisonment for each count. The court also ordered the accused to pay Kes1,000,000 in compensation to the Government on the charge of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that the accused submitted a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate for examinations purportedly undertaken in 1996 at Gachoire Secondary School to secure employment at the County Assembly of Kiambu.

She later used the document to secure employment at County Assembly of Kiambu, where she received a salary of Ksh 4,921,953.80 million between November 2020 and August 2025.

She was subsequently charged with four offences: forgery of a KCSE certificate, fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and presenting a forged certificate contrary to Section 34(a) of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act. She pleaded guilty to the latter three charges.

Shakahola: Families given 21 days to claim victims’ bodies
Offer more incentives to investors, Governor Ndeti tells Govt
Nutritionists advocating for policy review for working breastfeeding mothers
We are ready to reconcile Ruto, Raila says Archbishop Anyolo

The Commission welcomed the conviction, noting the outcome serves as a deterrent to individuals who engage in similar criminal conduct.

Detectives discover shallow graves at Kwa Binzaro ‘cult’ site, in Kilifi
Qatar Govt hands over expanded mosque to MKU
Security officers intensify patrols along Kenya-Somalia border
Health Ministry suspends all Nicotine product licenses in major crackdown
Cabinet approves transfer of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Weatherman warns of heavy rains, strong winds from Saturday
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Weatherman warns of heavy rains, strong winds from Saturday
Local News NEWS
Delayed onset of rains, El Nino conditions blamed for high temps
Local News NEWS
[AD] Tourism Boom: Exploring the top safari destinations in Kenya this season
Lifestyle Travel
Coca-Cola spends Ksh 194B on suppliers in COMESA countries
Business Local Business

You May also Like

County News

Kiambu County embarks on pegging and marking of riparian lands

County NewsNEWS

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai fires six CECs, picks replacements

County News

MPs to support passage of NHIF bills

Local NewsNEWS

Attacks against police won’t be tolerated, warns President Ruto

Show More