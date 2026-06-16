School safety ‘top on my agenda,’ says Ololtuaa

In his inaugural public engagement since assuming leadership of the State Department for Basic Education, Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa has made a direct commitment to Kenyan parents and learners that school safety will remain at the centre of the ministry’s agenda.

Speaking during the induction of newly recruited Quality Assurance and Standards Officers (QASOs), Mr Ololtuaa assured the nation that every effort would be made to guarantee safe and secure learning environments for children across Kenya.

His remarks follow heightened concerns over school safety, driven by a series of fire incidents and cases of unrest that have disrupted learning in several institutions.

“The recent tragic fires in our schools are a painful reminder that a safe and secure learning environment is not negotiable; it is the foundation on which all learning depends,” the PS stated.

The statement is Ololtuaa’s first major policy signal since his appointment, placing learner welfare and safety at the forefront of his leadership priorities. He instructed the newly recruited officers to ensure strict compliance with education policies, regulations, and safety guidelines in all institutions under their supervision.

Addressing the officers, Mr Ololtuaa noted that parents entrust schools with their children’s well-being and expect institutions that are safe, accountable, and capable of delivering quality education.

He emphasised that the expectations placed on the education sector demand vigilance, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of learners.

Beyond safety, the PS outlined a broader reform agenda, anchored on quality assurance, accountability, and continuous improvement throughout the education system.

He reminded the officers that they are joining the service during a period of significant transformation in the sector, with the Government focused on delivering quality, equitable, inclusive, and relevant education to every child.

Mr Ololtuaa challenged the officers to consider themselves custodians of public trust, stressing that integrity, transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness must guide their work at all times.

“The credibility of government institutions depends largely on the conduct of those who serve within them,” he affirmed.

The PS also linked the officers’ role to the successful implementation of Competency-Based Education, noting that effective monitoring, evaluation, and accountability would be critical as reforms continue to unfold.

Drawing from his extensive career in education, which saw him progress from classroom teacher to school principal, District Education Officer, County Director of Education, and Regional Director of Education, before serving as Tourism Principal Secretary, Mr Ololtuaa underscored the importance of leadership at every level of the system.

He urged the officers to lead by example, embrace continuous learning, and collaborate closely with teachers, parents, school managers, communities, and other stakeholders to enhance education outcomes.

The induction session marked Mr Ololtuaa’s first official public assignment in the Basic Education department and offered a clear indication of the priorities likely to define his tenure: safer schools, stronger quality assurance, ethical public service, and improved learning outcomes for Kenyan children.