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Wetangula intensifies Ruto re-election campaigns in Western region

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has stepped up efforts to rally political support for President William Ruto’s re-election in Western Kenya, urging residents to back his administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wetang’ula said the region should strengthen its political partnership with Ruto by supporting his bid for a second term, arguing that the alliance would consolidate Western Kenya’s influence in the national government.

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He maintained that building a strong relationship with the President would also position the region for its long-term ambition of producing a Head of State in 2032.

The Speaker made the remarks during a church service and fundraising drive at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ndengelwa, Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County, where he urged residents to support the administration’s development agenda.

Wetangula also revealed that the Government had released Ksh474 million to settle outstanding salary arrears owed to workers of Nzoia Sugar Company.

He said the factory’s improving operations had restored economic opportunities for sugarcane farmers, urging them to increase production to benefit from the renewed demand for cane.

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The Speaker further urged residents to take up coffee farming as an alternative source of income following the dispatchment of at least 100,000 coffee seedlings for distribution to farmers across Bungoma County.

He called upon parents and young people to enrol in technical and vocational training institutions to acquire practical skills for employment and self-employment.

Wetangula was accompanied by President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet and Wetang’ula was accompanied by President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet and elected leaders from the region allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

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