Water rationing in Nairobi and environs over low water levels at Ndakaini

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced extended water rationing affecting residents of Nairobi and surrounding metropolitan areas following a decline in water levels at Thika’s Ndakaini Dam.

The disruption takes effect immediately, with water production at Ngethu and Kigoro Water Treatment Plants having reduced by 35%

In a notice on Monday, the company, which had earlier informed Nairobi County residents of a planned 24-hour water supply interruption, regretted the extension of rationing hours, citing a significant decline in water storage levels at the key dam following below-average rainfall in its catchment area.

“Due to declining water levels at Thika / Ndakaini Dam, water production at Ngethu and Kigoro Water Treatment Plants has been reduced by 35% with immediate effect. Customers may experience extended rationing periods. Thika/Ndakaini Dam, the principal source of water for Nairobi and its surrounding areas, has experienced a significant decline in storage levels following below-average rainfall within its catchment area,” the company said.

It added that reduced water inflows had necessitated a temporary reduction in water abstraction to preserve available reserves and ensure continued supply over the coming months.

The rationing will also affect parts of Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties. Ndakaini supplies water to Kiambu, Mavoko, Olkejuado, Githunguri, Karuri and Oloolaiser Water and Sewerage Companies.

Customers have been urged to use available water prudently as the company continues to monitor the situation.

“Nairobi Water is continuously monitoring water levels and weather conditions and will review production volumes periodically. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience, understanding and cooperation,” the company said.