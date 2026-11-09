12th Cohort of Kenya border management programme launched

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, has officially opened the 12th Cohort of the Kenya Coordinated Border Management Programme (KCBMP) in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch on Monday at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), Kabete Campus, the PS underscored the importance of Kenya’s borders, noting that they are critical to national security, economic development and regional integration.

The PS will also launch the Border Management Committees (BMCs) Service Delivery Charters, marking a key milestone in strengthening coordinated border management, enhancing inter-agency collaboration and improving service delivery at Kenya’s border points.

“We currently operate 35 designated Ports of Entry and Exit and share borders with five countries, underscoring the need for a harmonised and coordinated approach to border management,” he said.

Why KCBMP matters

The Kenya Coordinated Border Management Programme is anchored on five key pillars aimed at strengthening border operations.

The first is inter-agency coordination, which promotes better communication, collaboration and information sharing among agencies responsible for border management.

The second is building knowledge, through equipping border officers and stakeholders with the skills and expertise needed to manage border operations effectively.

Service delivery is also key, as it encourages agencies to work together, align their procedures and provide consistent and reliable services at border points.

Additionally, efficiency in border operations supports smoother processes, reduces unnecessary delays and facilitates the movement of people and goods.

The programme also focuses on enhancing border security to promote a shared understanding of border procedures, enabling agencies to identify risks, strengthen compliance and maintain safer and more secure border operations.

More to follow…..

Additional reporting and photos by Yusuf Farah