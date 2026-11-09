AthleticsSports

Kosgei and Tuitoek strike gold as athletics starts in Dakar Youth Olympics

The two latest gold medals extended Kenya’s medal haul to 3, moving up to the 9th position globally after the Rising Lionesses won gold in the women’s rugby sevens.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
4 Min Read
Abigael KOSGEI of Kenya wins Gold in the Women's 2000m Steeplechase during day eight of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on November 08, 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Daudi Were/NOCK

Kenyans reigned supreme on day one of the track and field events at the  fourth Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, by claiming two gold medals on Sunday evening through Abigael Kosgei and Enock Tuitoek.

16-year-old Kosgei braved the scorching weather at the Complex Iba Mar Diop, as she led from the start to cross the finish line in the women’s 2000m in a personal best of 6:30.24.

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“I am so happy for this win; the race was tough because of the weather since it is very hot here, but I was determined to get this medal and I dedicate it to myself and to all Kenyans,” said the elated Kosgei.

Ethiopia’s Tsediken Mekonen settled for silver while Celik Elif of Turkiye completed the podium positions with a bronze.

Enock TUITOEK of Kenya wins Gold in the Men’s 3000m Final during day eight of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on November 08, 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Daudi Were/NOCK)

Enock Tuitoek, who also won the ANOCA 2026 Zone 5 Youth Games in Nairobi, produced a sprint finish after shaking off stiff competition to emerge victorious in the 3000m men’s final in a time of 8:07.69.

“I feel good winning a medal; this is what brought us here. The competition was tough and I had to change tactics by reducing the pace so as to manage the leading pack. My competitors were all over me and for sure I had to be brave for me to win. If you noticed, I kicked just a few metres before the finish line,” said the 17-year-old Tuitoek.

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Goytom Mekonen bagged silver while Mezziane Benhammou of France rounded up the top three finish with a bronze medal.

Enock TUITOEK of Kenya wins Gold in the Men’s 3000m Final during day eight of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on November 08, 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Daudi Were/NOCK

The two latest gold medals extended Kenya’s medal haul to 3, moving up to the 9th position globally after the Rising Lionesses won gold in the women’s rugby sevens.

China is at the summit of the medal table with 17 medals (11 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze) followed by Japan with 9 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Russia is 3rd with 10 medals (6 gold, 4 silver) ahead of Egypt and France, who occupy 4th and 5th positions with 5 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze and 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals respectively.

Abigael Kosgei of Kenya in action in 2000m steeplechase women’s final ina Dakar.Photo courtesy Daudi Were/NOCK

Athletics action continues on Monday at the same venue with Kenya hoping to increase its medal haul in the men’s 2000m steeplechase and women’s 3000m.

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