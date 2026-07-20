What next for Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford?

Marcus Rashford scored in England’s stunning 6-4 World Cup third-place win over France, closed out the tournament with a heartfelt message to fans, and heads into a three-week break as one of the best-performing English forwards in Miami.

Yet as the transfer window ticks toward its 1 September close, the market for one of Manchester United’s most decorated academy graduates remains almost silent.

The numbers explain why Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary, the highest at Old Trafford, puts him out of reach for all but a handful of clubs worldwide.

Barcelona, who took him on loan last season and won La Liga with him in the side, let their £26m permanent-transfer option lapse in June. A separate release clause allowing any club bar Liverpool and Manchester City to sign him for £40m expired in July, also untouched.

Sources close to the player say the logic was simple: no rival was likely to beat the discounted price Barcelona already had on the table.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are holding firm. Under financial pressure from minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club have refused to renegotiate terms with Barcelona or sanction a second loan, part of a broader stance this summer of declining to overpay for outgoing or incoming deals, a policy that has already cost them moves for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

That leaves Rashford, United’s 15th-highest scorer with 138 goals, in limbo: too expensive to attract buyers, but with a relationship with new head coach Michael Carrick, a former teammate, far less fractured than under predecessor Ruben Amorim.

Unless the financial deadlock breaks, the most likely outcome by 1 September is the one nobody predicted a year ago, Rashfordis still a Manchester United player.