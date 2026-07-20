Kirinyaga trains 2,000 farmers on high-yielding maize variety production ahead of expected El-Nino rains

The County Government of Kirinyaga has trained more than 2,000 farmers on high-yielding maize varieties as part of efforts to increase maize production, strengthen dairy farming and prepare farmers for the anticipated El Niño rains.

The farmers were equipped with knowledge on selecting suitable maize seed varieties for different ecological zones and seasons, climate-smart farming practices and available market opportunities to help them increase yields, improve productivity and boost incomes.

The training being undertaken in partnership with Bayer East Africa Limited, introduced farmers to improved maize varieties including DK777, DK8031, DKC8033, DKC9089 and the newly promoted DK7500, a yellow maize variety recommended for both grain production and silage to support dairy farming.

The initiative is part of Governor Anne Waiguru’s ongoing Masomo Mkulima Mashinani programme, an agricultural extension initiative that takes training and advisory services directly to farmers across the county.

Through the programme, Governor Waiguru said extension officers conduct practical field demonstrations on crop and livestock value chains to promote the adoption of modern farming technologies and improve productivity.

“This support is part of the “Wezesha Kirinyaga” programme which aims rewriting the story of the smallholder farmer by supporting households engaged in multiple agricultural value chains to increase production and market their produce,” she said.

She added that the County will continue investing in supporting smallholder farmers in value addition, post-harvest handling, and access to stable markets to protect farmers from price fluctuations and middlemen exploitation.

“Our next phase is about sustainability ensuring every farmer continues to grow their income and every village becomes part of the agricultural success story,” she said.

The County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Dr. John Gachara, said that the programme is supported by 147 extension officers deployed across every sub-location to provide technical support, monitor crop performance and collect field data that informs extension services.

Similar trainings are being conducted on other crop enterprises to help farmers improve production and profitability.

Speaking during the training, Dr. John Gachara pointed out that the county introduced Masomo Mkulima Mashinani after realizing many farmers were unable to travel to the county’s Agricultural Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ATVET) Centre at Kamweti, Karumandi Ward for agricultural training.

He noted that the Kangai Tomato Propagation Centre was established as an extension of the Kamweti facility to ensure farmers receive practical training closer to their homes.

Dr. Gachara added that the county remains committed to ensuring farmers access quality seed, practical training and reliable markets to improve agricultural productivity, noting that the partnership with Bayer had enabled farmers to learn about improved maize varieties, while the county had secured a ready market for the produce.

He added that the county was monitoring maize performance across different parts of Kirinyaga to assess crop progress and identify the most suitable varieties and production practices for different ecological zones.

The findings, he said, would help strengthen future extension services and support better decision-making by farmers.

Bayer East Africa trainer Peter Kibure said the training was designed to help farmers understand the characteristics of different maize varieties and select the most suitable seed depending on the season and intended use.

He said farmers were introduced to DK7500, a high-yielding yellow maize variety containing about 12 percent protein, making it ideal for silage for dairy cattle while also supporting grain production.

The variety also contains beta-carotene and has demonstrated strong performance under favorable rainfall conditions.

Kibure said the anticipated El Niño rains present a good opportunity for farmers to maximize production by planting suitable maize varieties that perform well under such conditions.

Farmers who attended the training welcomed the initiative, saying it had equipped them with practical knowledge to improve maize production.

Christopher Wanjohi said the programme had given farmers valuable skills that would help them increase yields, earn more income and improve their livelihoods.

Jane Wambui from Kerugoya Ward said county agricultural trainings had transformed her maize farming since 2022 by helping her adopt improved seed varieties that deliver higher yields.

She said she had previously planted low-performing varieties but had since recorded better harvests after adopting the recommended seeds, expressing confidence that the newly introduced DK7500 would also benefit many farmers.