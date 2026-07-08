Where to watch ‘Memories of Princess Mumbi’ when it debuts in Kenyan cinemas

Following its successful run at various international film festivals, the Kenyan Sci-Fi Romance, “Memories of Princess Mumbi”, is coming home.

Distributed by Bigger Motion, the film is expected to premiere in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ethiopia from August through September 2026 in a multi-country run.

‘Memories of Princess Mumbi’ will officially debut in Kenya on Thursday, August 7 at a special screening hosted by the distribution company at Prestige Cinema on Ngong Road. Tickets are currently on sale for the event dubbed “homecoming”.

Speaking about the theme for the night, organisers have urged attendees to embrace “Afrofuturism” in their dressing.

“This opening night serves as a celebratory homecoming for the team following the film’s historic world premiere at Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days) section of the Venice International Film Festival (where it was the first Kenyan feature ever selected in competition), the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the BFI London Film Festival,” organisers said. “To celebrate the film’s futuristic setting, guests are invited to dress up to match the opening night theme: Afrofuturism 2093.”

The cinemas expected to screen the film thereafter are:

Prestige Cinema (Ngong Road),

Unseen Nairobi (Hurligham)

Motion Cinema (Greenspan Mall)

Mega Cinema (Kisumu)

Nyali Cinemax (Mombasa)

Speaking about the film’s “homecoming”, film director Damien Hauser said he was happy the film would finally be watched in Kenya.

“After a long international festival journey, I am incredibly happy that Memory of Princess Mumbi is finally coming home and will now reach audiences across Kenya and East Africa through a proper theatrical release,” said Hauser. “I am deeply grateful to Bigger Motion for making this release possible. More than anything, I wanted to make a film that brings joy, laughter, and warmth, and I cannot wait to finally share it with the audiences it was made for.”

The film is set in a resurrected African kingdom in the year 2093 and follows the character Mumbi, played by Shandra Apondi. The film is shot as a mockumentary filmed by fictional character Kuve, a filmmaker who visits the village of Umata to document a war that has revived ancient kingdoms. While in the village, he meets Mumbi, an actress who challenges him to create his film without using artificial intelligence.

Ms Apondi, who also co-produced the film, says it is an opportunity to showcase a film made with love for the people it represents.

“This film was made with so much love, and I hope that love comes through on screen,” said Apondi. “The story presents Africa and its people beyond the struggles that are so often associated with the continent. Instead, it celebrates our humanity, creativity, humour, and everyday lives. I hope audiences laugh, connect with Mumbi, Kuve, and the other characters, and enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”