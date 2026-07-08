County News

KNLS hands over renovated Mandera Community Library to county government

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

The Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) has officially handed over the newly Mandera Community Library to the County Government of Mandera in an effort to expand access to modern learning resources for students and residents across the county.

The modern library will serve as a gateway to knowledge that will support education, research, and digital learning for generations to come.

The event also marked the completion of two additional community libraries in Lafey and Elwak, which are now ready for commissioning.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Charles Nzivo CEO of KNLS thanked all partners who contributed to the successful completion of the project, including the National Government, the County Government of Mandera, the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund, consultants, contractors, and KNLS management.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The Mandera Community Library has been transformed into a modern digital learning hub equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, advanced ICT infrastructure, assistive technologies for persons with disabilities, and access to both the KNLS Virtual Library and the Koha Library Management System.

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With the Mandera Community Library now officially handed over and the Lafey and Elwak libraries awaiting launch, KNLS says the facilities will play a key role in improving literacy, supporting education, and creating opportunities for thousands of learners across Mandera County.

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