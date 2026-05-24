WHO chief calls for urgent Ebola action, pandemic preparedness

His call came as Ugandan authorities confirmed on Saturday that there were three new cases of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which to date has neither a cure nor a vaccine.

“The three new cases include a Ugandan health worker, a driver and a Congolese national who travelled from Ituri Province in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo, (DRC), for medical care,” Tedros said in a social media post. “This brings the total number of people in Uganda who have tested positive for Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus to five.”

WHO is working with the Africa Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, (Africa CDC) and partners in the DRC and Uganda, to contain the outbreak, support affected people and help to coordinate the response. On Friday, WHO raised the national risk assessment for the DRC to “very high” although the global risk remains low.

Cross-border collaboration essential

In Kampala, Uganda, WHO held a two-day high-level ministerial meeting on cross-border coordination in response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak.

Addressing ministers from South Sudan, the DRC and Uganda, Dr. Marie Roseline Belizaire, WHO Africa’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, stressed the need to strengthen and sustain cross-border collaboration to contain the outbreak.

She warned that delays in response can have serious consequences and emphasised that stronger surveillance and preparedness systems are critical because “time saves lives” during outbreaks.

Sustained financial contribution

The Director-General appealed to Member States to continue increasing assessed financial contributions to ensure WHO remains strong, independent and capable of responding to future global emergencies.

He also stressed that global agreements must translate into practical action that protects communities, contains outbreaks quickly and ensures healthcare reaches vulnerable populations.

“Every nation is healthier and safer when all nations are healthier and safer,” he said.