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WHO chief calls for urgent Ebola action, pandemic preparedness

Christine Muchira/Release
By Christine Muchira/Release
4 Min Read
WHO A health worker in Motema Pembe area prepares for a household decontamination in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The recent Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks demonstrate that the world is still vulnerable to rapidly spreading infectious diseases, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned on Saturday at the close of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

His call came as Ugandan authorities confirmed on Saturday that there were three new cases of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which to date has neither a cure nor a vaccine.

“The three new cases include a Ugandan health worker, a driver and a Congolese national who travelled from Ituri Province in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo, (DRC), for medical care,” Tedros said in a social media post. “This brings the total number of people in Uganda who have tested positive for Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus to five.”

WHO is working with the Africa Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, (Africa CDC) and partners in the DRC and Uganda, to contain the outbreak, support affected people and help to coordinate the response. On Friday, WHO raised the national risk assessment for the DRC to “very high” although the global risk remains low.

Cross-border collaboration essential

In Kampala, Uganda, WHO held a two-day high-level ministerial meeting on cross-border coordination in response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak.

Addressing ministers from South Sudan, the DRC and Uganda, Dr. Marie Roseline Belizaire, WHO Africa’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, stressed the need to strengthen and sustain cross-border collaboration to contain the outbreak.

She warned that delays in response can have serious consequences and emphasised that stronger surveillance and preparedness systems are critical because “time saves lives” during outbreaks.

Sustained financial contribution

The Director-General appealed to Member States to continue increasing assessed financial contributions to ensure WHO remains strong, independent and capable of responding to future global emergencies.

He also stressed that global agreements must translate into practical action that protects communities, contains outbreaks quickly and ensures healthcare reaches vulnerable populations.

“Every nation is healthier and safer when all nations are healthier and safer,” he said.

Key agreements reached during the assembly

The week-long Assembly concluded with Member States adopting resolutions on several major health priorities, including: Tuberculosis control, emergency and critical care, precision medicine, stroke prevention and treatment, Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), diagnostic imaging, pharmacovigilance and medicine safety, transplantation and liver disease as well as countries also agreed to reform the global health architecture through a WHO-hosted, Member State-led process aimed at improving international coordination during health crises.

Leaders emphasised that the success of these agreements will depend on implementation at country level, including stronger health systems, financing and community engagement body.

The way forward for WHO member states is to finalise and implement the Pandemic Agreement and PABS annex and strengthen surveillance and rapid response systems for outbreaks.

This as well as invest in resilient national health systems, improve vaccine access and healthcare delivery, increase sustainable financing for WHO operations as well as expand international cooperation and data sharing.

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