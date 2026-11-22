Africa is set for a major boost in maternal and child healthcare with the launch of an African Union roadmap seeking to eliminate preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

The five-year plan, covering 2026 to 2030, sets out three key targets for the AU’s 55 member states including zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is the AU Champion for Maternal and Child Health, arrived in Ethiopia on Sunday ahead of the launch of the roadmap scheduled for Monday in Addis Ababa.

She will unveil the plan during the opening of the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026).

The roadmap calls on African countries to ensure all births take place in properly equipped health facilities under the care of skilled health workers, with emergency treatment and referral services available when complications arise.

It also calls for increased efforts to reach children who have never received routine vaccinations, particularly those living in remote and underserved communities.

The plan comes against the backdrop of Africa’s high maternal mortality burden, with the continent accounting for approximately 70 per cent of maternal deaths worldwide.

According to the roadmap, Africa’s maternal mortality ratio stands at 442 deaths per 100,000 live births, significantly higher than the global Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Postpartum haemorrhage remains one of the leading causes of maternal deaths, while premature births and complications during childbirth account for a significant number of newborn deaths.

To address these challenges, the roadmap links national health priorities to increased investment, stronger monitoring of healthcare services and regular reviews of maternal and perinatal deaths to identify gaps and guide corrective action.

The roadmap further cites Tanzania’s progress in improving maternal healthcare, with its maternal mortality ratio reported to have declined from 556 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2015/2016 to 104 in 2022.

The proportion of births taking place in health facilities also increased from 51 per cent in 2010 to 81 per cent in 2022.

The conference, co-hosted by Ethiopia and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), will run from November 23 to 27, bringing together health stakeholders to discuss domestic health financing, local manufacturing of health products and reducing the continent’s dependence on external aid.