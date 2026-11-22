The Confederation of African Football (CAF) 48th Ordinary General Assembly, held in Abuja, Nigeria, has adopted Kiswahili as one of its official languages.

Kiswahili joins French, English, Arabic, and Portuguese as an official language recognised under the CAF Statutes.

This decision reflects CAF’s commitment to embracing Africa’s linguistic and cultural diversity and strengthening the representation of African languages in football administration across the continent.

The 54 CAF member associations and the CAF Executive Committee also reaffirmed their unanimous support for Gianni Infantino’s re-election as FIFA President.

Infantino, who has led FIFA since February 2016, is seeking re-election at the 77th FIFA Congress, scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, on 18 March 2027.

The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly was attended by representatives of CAF’s 54 Member Associations, members of the CAF Executive Committee, CAF Vice-Presidents, CAF sponsors and partners, international football stakeholders, and African football legends.