Woman in possession of python skin worth Ksh 100,000 charged in Mombasa

A 50-year-old woman was Tuesday charged before a Mombasa court with being in possession of a python skin worth Ksh 100,000.

Mary Nzala Taura pleaded guilty to the charge of being in illegal possession of wildlife trophies, contrary to Section 95(d) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013.

According to a statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo heard that the suspect committed the offence on 4th September, 2023 at around 1140hrs, at Half London area in Mikindani within Changamwe Sub County within Mombasa County.

Odhiambo further heard that the suspect concealed the python skin in a clear polythene bag contained in a blue eco bag without permission from the KWS Director General.

Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo told the court that the exhibit would be forwarded for analysis by an expert in order to establish its identity.

The court ordered that the suspect be held in custody until 25th September, 2023 when her case will be mentioned.